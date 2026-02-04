Dubai: Why gold remains safest bet in uncertain times? Ray Dalio explains

He noted that since the collapse of the gold-backed monetary system in 1971, governments have relied on fiat currencies that can be printed more easily, leading to a steady build-up of debt across economies. While this system has supported growth, it has also increased long-term financial risks.

In times of heightened uncertainty, Dalio said, gold stands apart because it cannot be easily controlled or devalued by any single country. Today, it is the second-largest reserve asset held by central banks globally, after the US dollar.