Dubai: Dubai gold prices are down sharply again, plunging by over Dh30 per gram for a second time in a week, totalling weekly declines to over Dh100 gram from its peak, as heavy global gold sell-off continued.

“The parabolic rally had to come to an end,” Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB, told AFP, as commodity prices had “gone up too far, too quickly”.

Global gold tumbled more than 4% after reaching $4,692.52 an ounce, as traders reassessed the rally that had pushed the metal to repeated all-time highs. Gold reached a record high of $5,594.82 last Thursday.

In the UAE, prices have been in free fall since hitting fresh highs late last week, with 24-karat dropping from its peak of Dh665 to Dh565 per gram on Monday. (Check latest UAE gold prices here , alongside prices in Saudi Arabia , Oman , Qatar , Bahrain , Kuwait , and India .)

The pullback has changed that dynamic. Even after the fall, gold remains around Dh70 per gram higher than at the start of January, showing how elevated prices still are. The difference is that buyers now face a cooling market rather than a rising one.

For many UAE residents, January's rally priced gold out of reach. Prices rose from Dh519.25 per gram at the start of the month to record levels within weeks. The speed of the move left little room for planned purchases, especially for families budgeting for jewellery-linked expenses.

In Dubai, 24-karat gold dropped to Dh589.50 per gram over the weekend, wiping out Dh50–Dh75 per gram in days. Globally, spot prices slipped below $5,000 an ounce for the first time last week, then down more than 8 per cent from highs above $5,500.

A weakening US dollar added to the momentum earlier in the week, with the currency sliding against the yen and other majors, boosting the appeal of dollar-priced commodities.

“It vaulted over the psychologically important 5,000 mark on a glittering streak, heading sharply higher as trade tensions emanating from the US unnerved investors,” said Susannah Streeter, chief investment strategist at Wealth Club.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

