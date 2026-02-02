After strong gains of 13 to 20 per cent in USD terms in 2025, Gravier cautioned that 2026 returns are likely to be far more modest. “There’s no way we can get that again. Best case, we expect five to seven per cent,” he said.

He added that portfolio construction and diversification matter more than ever. “Bonds will be the safest,” Gravier said, pointing to the need for balance rather than chasing high returns.

That was the message from Emirates NBD as it unveiled its Global Investment Outlook 2026, themed Eyes Wide Open, at a media roundtable in Dubai on Monday. The bank said 2026 would present opportunities, but warned investors not to expect the kind of returns seen last year.

In sectors such as law and consulting, he noted that firms are already hiring fewer juniors because AI tools can do much of the entry-level work. “That’s a problem — because who becomes the senior if you don’t hire juniors today?” he asked.

“To generate revenue, AI brings productivity gains — and substitution to jobs. That’s how it is,” he said. “People will probably have new jobs, or no jobs at all, and be happy. We don’t know. The issue is speed.”

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.