Four top investors explain how to invest Dh10,000 in 2026 without chasing risk
Dubai: Dh10,000 is enough to expose an investor to factors shaping global markets in 2026. Lower interest rates, heavy AI investment, uneven equity valuations and persistent geopolitical risk are setting the tone for a year that could reward patience. For retail investors, the challenge is in deciding where to take risks and where to protect capital.
Market strategists remain broadly constructive, yet few argue for concentration or bold directional bets. The consensus is backed by a supportive macro backdrop, stretched valuations, and limited visibility into earnings, inflation, and policy. In that environment, portfolio construction matters as much as asset selection, especially for small-ticket investors who cannot afford large drawdowns.
Against that backdrop, we spoke with senior investment leaders from the region to better understand the options.
The starting point, according to Emirates NBD, is clarity on how long the capital can stay invested. “It’s all about time horizon which commands the level of risk taking,” said Maurice Gravier, Group Chief Investment Officer. Over shorter periods, he noted that “money markets in AED remain interesting with close to 4% annualised return,” offering stability when flexibility matters.
Longer horizons, however, allow for broader exposure. Over three years, Gravier outlined a diversified allocation combining money markets, global bond ETFs, emerging market equity ETFs, developed market equities and gold ETFs. The logic is defensive balance rather than directional conviction. “The last thing to do is to go ‘all in’ on one asset class, one stock, or even one ‘factor’,” he said, adding that combining cyclical and defensive assets allows investors to adjust exposure calmly as conditions evolve.
Passive ETFs are particularly relevant: they are publicly listed, extremely liquid funds that trade very simply, and provide instant replication of diversified underlying indices with an extremely reasonable management cost, and a low entry ticket. Combining 3 or 5 of them with Dh10,000 is perfectly possible and extremely relevant, providing probably 90% of the expected returns and quality of institutional portfolios of much bigger size.
That emphasis on structure is echoed across the investment community. Entering 2026, the macro backdrop remains supportive, with lower rates and fiscal stimulus still feeding through, though valuations have become more stretched and visibility has narrowed.
Global equities continue to anchor return expectations for 2026, supported by strong earnings growth tied to AI investment and adoption. According to UBS Global Wealth Management, the combination of AI innovation, fiscal spending and easier monetary policy supports a constructive view on risk assets. “Strong AI capex and adoption should fuel further equity gains in 2026,” said Tilmann Kolb, Emerging Market Strategist at the firm’s Chief Investment Office.
Diversification remains central, both to capture returns and manage downside risk. Including high-grade bonds and gold, Kolb said, can improve the risk-return profile of portfolios, even after recent swings.
The case for equities is also supported at Standard Chartered, where Ayesha Abbas, Managing Director and Head of Affluent and Wealth Solutions for Europe, Middle East and Africa and the UAE, expects risk assets to remain supported by “AI-led earnings growth, supportive fiscal and monetary policy, and resilient macro fundamentals.” Gains, however, are unlikely to be evenly distributed, making diversification essential for smaller portfolios.
A powerful combination of AI innovation, fiscal spending, and easing monetary policy should provide a benign backdrop for the world economy and may allow it to accelerate into a new era of growth. Strong AI capex and adoption should fuel further equity gains in 2026, while resilient global economic growth and easier monetary policy conditions should provide support more broadly to equity markets.
While broad exposure matters, investors still see clear sectoral opportunities. Emerging markets feature prominently, particularly China, where accessible valuations and policy support combine with AI development. Technology stands out, alongside banks in Japan, defence in Europe and global mining, according to Gravier.
China’s technology sector also features strongly in UBS’s outlook. New Chinese AI models have demonstrated leadership, while policy support continues to strengthen the ecosystem. The push for chip localisation, robotics, autonomous systems and advanced driver assistance technologies places China in a favourable position, Kolb said. Beyond Asia, UBS favours utilities and healthcare in the US, industrials and technology in Europe, and banks globally.
As we look into 2026, investors should prioritise diversification of their portfolios and disciplined positioning to manage risks, rather than chasing a single theme or asset class. Our outlook expects risky assets – particularly equities – to continue preforming well, driven by strong earnings growth in areas such as AI, supportive monetary and fiscal policy, and resilient macro fundamentals.
According to Abbas, AI-linked equities remain important, though income assets such as emerging market bonds provide diversification away from a US-centric outlook. Gold and other diversifiers continue to play a stabilising role amid ongoing uncertainty. For smaller investors, she stressed that accessing these themes through diversified strategies is often more resilient and cost-efficient than picking individual sectors.
Suvo Sarkar, Vice Chairman of Wealthbrix Capital Partners, expects both fixed income and equities to deliver returns ranging from the high single digits to the high teens. Sectors with strong return on equity and earnings growth, such as US technology and healthcare, remain favoured, alongside local currency emerging market debt, supported by expectations of a weaker US dollar and improving inflation trends.
Despite optimism, investors remain alert to risks that could disrupt markets. AI expectations sit at the centre of that watchlist. Signs of slowing investment or weak monetisation could trigger a broader sell-off. Inflation also remains a potential spoiler. While tariffs have so far met expectations, second-round effects could keep price pressures elevated and limit the scope for rate cuts.
Over the last 25 years, despite three major market drawdowns, a balanced portfolio returned 7.5% p.a. (in USD), and a growth portfolio over 10% p.a. In 2025 a balanced portfolio returned 18%, with stocks recovering well from the liberation day April selloff. Investors should be diversified. Quality matters, whether stocks or bonds – we advise to buy companies with strong balance sheets and avoid highly leveraged companies.
Credit markets present another vulnerability. Tight spreads and looser lending standards have raised concerns around both public and private credit, while rising government debt has already sparked bouts of yield volatility in major markets.
Political risk also features prominently. Focus remains on the US labour market and domestic politics, with mid-term elections expected to inject volatility into markets later in the year. Geopolitical tensions have so far had limited market impact, though that assessment depends on events remaining regional rather than global.
For investors starting with limited capital, financial discipline matters the most. Diversification is now accessible to everyone through ETFs and low-cost funds, allowing investors to replicate institutional-style portfolios without outsized risk.
“Passive ETFs are particularly relevant,” Gravier said, pointing to their liquidity, low entry cost and ability to deliver broad market exposure. Kolb reinforced the need for a clear strategy and the discipline to stick to it through volatility. Abbas warned that sitting on the sidelines often poses a greater risk than market swings, while Sarkar advised combining safe assets with global equity ETFs rather than concentrating bets.
A balanced mix of equities, income and diversifiers, aligned with time horizon and risk tolerance, offers the best chance of steady compounding in a year that rewards patience over bravado.
Disclaimer: This article is for information only and does not constitute investment advice.
