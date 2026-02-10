Dubai: Dh10,000 is enough to expose an investor to factors shaping global markets in 2026. Lower interest rates, heavy AI investment, uneven equity valuations and persistent geopolitical risk are setting the tone for a year that could reward patience. For retail investors, the challenge is in deciding where to take risks and where to protect capital.

Longer horizons, however, allow for broader exposure. Over three years, Gravier outlined a diversified allocation combining money markets, global bond ETFs, emerging market equity ETFs, developed market equities and gold ETFs. The logic is defensive balance rather than directional conviction. “The last thing to do is to go ‘all in’ on one asset class, one stock, or even one ‘factor’,” he said, adding that combining cyclical and defensive assets allows investors to adjust exposure calmly as conditions evolve.

The starting point, according to Emirates NBD, is clarity on how long the capital can stay invested. “It’s all about time horizon which commands the level of risk taking,” said Maurice Gravier, Group Chief Investment Officer. Over shorter periods, he noted that “money markets in AED remain interesting with close to 4% annualised return,” offering stability when flexibility matters.

Market strategists remain broadly constructive, yet few argue for concentration or bold directional bets. The consensus is backed by a supportive macro backdrop, stretched valuations, and limited visibility into earnings, inflation, and policy. In that environment, portfolio construction matters as much as asset selection, especially for small-ticket investors who cannot afford large drawdowns.

The case for equities is also supported at Standard Chartered, where Ayesha Abbas, Managing Director and Head of Affluent and Wealth Solutions for Europe, Middle East and Africa and the UAE, expects risk assets to remain supported by “AI-led earnings growth, supportive fiscal and monetary policy, and resilient macro fundamentals.” Gains, however, are unlikely to be evenly distributed, making diversification essential for smaller portfolios.

China’s technology sector also features strongly in UBS’s outlook. New Chinese AI models have demonstrated leadership, while policy support continues to strengthen the ecosystem. The push for chip localisation, robotics, autonomous systems and advanced driver assistance technologies places China in a favourable position, Kolb said. Beyond Asia, UBS favours utilities and healthcare in the US, industrials and technology in Europe, and banks globally.

Despite optimism, investors remain alert to risks that could disrupt markets. AI expectations sit at the centre of that watchlist. Signs of slowing investment or weak monetisation could trigger a broader sell-off. Inflation also remains a potential spoiler. While tariffs have so far met expectations, second-round effects could keep price pressures elevated and limit the scope for rate cuts.

Suvo Sarkar, Vice Chairman of Wealthbrix Capital Partners, expects both fixed income and equities to deliver returns ranging from the high single digits to the high teens. Sectors with strong return on equity and earnings growth, such as US technology and healthcare, remain favoured, alongside local currency emerging market debt, supported by expectations of a weaker US dollar and improving inflation trends.

According to Abbas, AI-linked equities remain important, though income assets such as emerging market bonds provide diversification away from a US-centric outlook. Gold and other diversifiers continue to play a stabilising role amid ongoing uncertainty. For smaller investors, she stressed that accessing these themes through diversified strategies is often more resilient and cost-efficient than picking individual sectors.

“Passive ETFs are particularly relevant,” Gravier said, pointing to their liquidity, low entry cost and ability to deliver broad market exposure. Kolb reinforced the need for a clear strategy and the discipline to stick to it through volatility. Abbas warned that sitting on the sidelines often poses a greater risk than market swings, while Sarkar advised combining safe assets with global equity ETFs rather than concentrating bets.

Political risk also features prominently. Focus remains on the US labour market and domestic politics, with mid-term elections expected to inject volatility into markets later in the year. Geopolitical tensions have so far had limited market impact, though that assessment depends on events remaining regional rather than global.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.