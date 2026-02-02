GOLD/FOREX
People
Big win for Indian expats in UAE: India budget 2026 eases customs rule for gold jewellery

Value cap removed in 'outdated' customs duty-free gold allowance rule as demanded by NRIs

Last updated:
Sajila Saseendran, Chief Reporter
Dubai: In a big win for Indian expats in the UAE and Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) across the world, India has eased customs rules for carrying gold jewellery, Gulf News can reveal.

This follows the announcement of the Customs Baggage Rules, 2026, in India's Union Budget 2026 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday, February 1.

The customs rules now specify duty-free jewellery limits for returning residents or tourists of Indian origin as follows: Female passengers will be allowed duty-free clearance of jewellery up to 40 grams, while the limit will be 20 grams for male passengers if carried in bona fide baggage.

Previously, the existing rules allowed a female passenger to carry up to 40 grams of gold jewellery and a male passenger up to 20 grams, subject to value caps of Rs100,000 and Rs50,000 respectively.

For gold above these limits, customs duty was applicable. Passengers were required to carry purchase invoices for the gold and declare excess gold valued above the rate stipulated at the Red Channel to avoid penalties.

The value cap has now been removed and only the weight limit remains, it was confirmed to Gulf News.

More to follow...

