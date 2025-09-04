Global initiative 'I Am Peacekeeper Movement' launched in Dubai

Founded by Dr. Huzaifa Khorakiwala, executive director of the Wockhardt healthcare conglomerate, the movement's launch gathered an impressive lineup of 'Chief Guests.' Among them were Dr Asle Toje, Vice Chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, Professor Mohan Munasinghe, 2007 Nobel Peace Prize laureate and Blue Planet Prize recipient, Ouided Bouchamaoui, 2015 Nobel Peace Laureate and Dr Khalid Ghanem Al Ghaith, Secretary-General of the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity (HCHF), Abu Dhabi

Dubai : A new global movement, 'I Am Peacekeeper,' has been launched in Dubai, bringing together a host of international leaders, including two Nobel Peace Prize laureates. The event, headquartered in Dubai, aims to promote dialogue and understanding in a world facing increasing geopolitical tensions.

The launch event follows a peace summit held in Dubai in April, which brought together 12 Nobel laureates. This new initiative marks another step in Dubai's growing reputation as a hub for international collaboration on peace and humanitarian issues.

Dr. Al Ghaith echoed these sentiments, expressing the UAE's pride in supporting initiatives that promote harmony. 'The 'I Am Peacekeeper Movement' embodies these values and creates a space for leaders and citizens alike to commit to peace as a way of life,' he said.

Professor Munasinghe, the Vice-Chair of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC),, also spoke at the event. He highlighted the broader scope of peace-building, stating, 'Peace-building is not just about ending conflicts, but about creating fair opportunities for all. Economic justice, environmental care, and social inclusion are pillars of lasting stability.'

'The foundation of world peace is based on inner peace through the practice of seven human values of gratitude, forgiveness, love, humility, giving, patience, and truth,' he added.

Dr. Khorakiwala noted that 'The vision of the UAE rulership led by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has laid a stable foundation for tolerance and coexistence not seen anywhere in the world .

He also praised Dubai for serving as the ideal location for the launch, calling it a "crossroads of cultures and ideas where dialogue translates into action." The movement will focus on 12 key initiatives, including engaging two million online advocates and hosting a 'Billionaires for Peace Conclave' in February 2026. These efforts are designed to build "compassion, equity, and unity worldwide."

During the launch, Dr. Khorakiwala emphasized that peace is a 'shared responsibility'' that must be owned by everyone, not just a distant ideal. "With this movement, we aim to bring together individuals and institutions that are willing to step forward and shoulder that commitment," he stated.

