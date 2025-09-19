Gulf News hosts UAE launch of The Global Indian by visionary entrepreneur and Y-Axis founder Xavier Augustin

The new book explores how Indians abroad are reshaping success and identity
Gulf News hosted the exclusive UAE launch of The Global Indian by visionary entrepreneur and author Xavier Augustin, marking the book’s regional debut in a setting designed to celebrate ideas, dialogue, and the evolving identity of Indians abroad. The intimate event at the Gulf News offices brought together editors, journalists, and special invitees for a keynote address, fireside chat, and the unveiling of Augustin’s much-anticipated work.
Augustin’s keynote highlighted the inspiration behind The Global Indian, a book that serves both as a narrative and a guide for redefining what it means to succeed as an Indian on the world stage.
Speaking to the audience, Augustin explained, “I want to evangelise the idea… it was meant to be the operating manual for the global Indian. My company is about creating global Indians, and this book extends that brand by asking a fundamental question: what does it mean to be a global Indian?”
He emphasised that the journey of the global Indian is not confined to borders but rooted in adaptability, ambition, and resilience. “For me, becoming a global Indian is a long journey,” he said. “Nothing changes an Indian quite like the experience of going abroad. It transforms how you think, how you work, and how you see yourself.”
The keynote was followed by a fireside chat, where Augustin shared insights from his career as the founder and CEO of Y-Axis, India’s leading immigration and career consultancy. Drawing from his experience of helping thousands of Indians transition into global roles, he stressed that identity-based habits — how people choose to learn, grow, and contribute — are central to shaping global success stories.
He also spoke about the qualities that have become synonymous with Indians abroad. “Indians are hustlers in the best sense of the word,” he noted. “It’s about determination, resourcefulness, and entrepreneurship. Those qualities define the global Indian and make them an asset wherever they go.”
The discussion turned to the global perception of Indians — from technology leaders like Sundar Pichai and Satya Nadella to doctors, engineers, and entrepreneurs who have left their mark across industries. Augustin acknowledged that while stereotypes and challenges exist, the Indian brand has risen because of consistent reliability and excellence across generations.
“The world needs talent — elite skills in great numbers — and India is the only place producing it at scale,” Augustin emphasized. “Whether it’s neurosurgeons, AI innovators, or engineers, this talent takes decades to build. The global Indian is central to solving the most complex problems of our time.”
The event culminated with the official unveiling of The Global Indian by Gulf News Interim CEO Vijay Vaghela, alongside Augustin. Each attendee received a personalised signed copy of the book, creating a memorable close to an evening that combined thought leadership with cultural reflection.
With the UAE home to more than 3.5 million Indians, the themes of The Global Indian resonate powerfully in the region. The book speaks not only to first-generation migrants who have built their lives abroad but also to younger generations navigating questions of identity, belonging, and ambition in a globalized world.
For Augustin, the launch was both a milestone and a call to action. “Becoming a global Indian is a journey,” he said. “And this book is an invitation to reflect, redefine, and rise to that identity.”
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox