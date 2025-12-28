GOLD/FOREX
Actor Thalapathy Vijay trips and falls at airport while mobbed after Jana Nayagan audio launch

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
Thalapathy Vijay stumbles at airport after Jana Nayagan audio launch – watch viral moment
South Indian superstar Thalapathy Vijay stumbled while getting into his car at the airport on Sunday after returning from Malaysia, media reports said.

The actor was surrounded by a large crowd, and security quickly assisted him into the vehicle.

A car in Vijay's convoy was also reportedly involved in a minor accident on the airport grounds, though no injuries were reported.

Historic audio launch in Kuala Lumpur

Vijay had earlier attended the Jana Nayagan audio launch, dubbed Thalapathy Thiruvizha, on December 27 at Bukit Jalil Stadium. About 100,000 spectators attended, making it the largest audience for an audio launch in Malaysia and earning a spot in the Malaysian Book of Records.

Emotional farewell with political undertones

During the event, Vijay announced his retirement from films, saying his fans had turned his “small sand house” into a “palace” and ultimately a “fort,” widely seen as a subtle political signal in Tamil Nadu. His emotional speech lasted five to six hours, with authorities enforcing a strict no-politics order and tight security.

Malaysia’s Tamil diaspora celebrates

The event highlighted Malaysia’s large Tamil diaspora, with Vijay’s parting words resonating deeply and marking a memorable cultural moment beyond cinema.

moviesTamil Cinema

