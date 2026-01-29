3 Indian sculptures from Tamil Nadu returned by US museum

The other two sculptures entered the museum’s collection as part of a 1987 gift of about 1,000 objects from Arthur M. Sackler. Research confirmed that the “Somaskanda” was photographed at the Visvanatha Temple in Alattur village in 1959, while the “Saint Sundarar with Paravai” was photographed at a Shiva temple in Veerasolapuram village in 1956.