India

High alert in Delhi: Blast threat near Red Fort, Temples on radar

Intelligence inputs trigger stepped-up security across capital

Last updated:
IANS
2 MIN READ
Rapid action force personnel stand guard near the blast site, after an explosion in the Red Fort area in the old quarters of Delhi, on November 12, 2025.
AFP file

New Delhi: Security agencies have busted a major terror plot following the arrest of eight persons from West Bengal and Tamil Nadu.

Investigators said the accused are linked to Bangladesh-based terror groups and were allegedly supported by the ISI.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Mizanur Rahman, Mohammed Shabat, Umar, Mohammed Litan, Mohammed Shahid and Mohammed Ujjal. Police said one of them is a Bangladeshi national.

Arrests in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal

The arrests were made at a garment factory in Tiruppur district of Tamil Nadu and at locations in West Bengal. Those apprehended in Tamil Nadu are being handed over to the Delhi Police for further investigation.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the group was plotting attacks in various parts of India.

Red Fort alert

The arrests come amid intelligence warnings that ISI-backed elements were attempting to set up local modules across the country to execute a series of attacks.

One alert suggested that Lashkar-e-Taiba was planning an attack near the Red Fort. Following the arrests, police recovered eight mobile phones and 16 SIM cards.

Authorities said the accused had been posting content on social media in support of terror outfits. All of them had allegedly concealed their identities and were working at the garment factory using fake Aadhaar cards.

Reconnaissance and ‘Free Kashmir’ posters

Investigators said the group had been carrying out reconnaissance in several cities to help establish local modules.

During the AI Summit, four of the accused reportedly travelled to Delhi and put up posters. They later returned to Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

Police said the accused communicated primarily through social media platforms. The Delhi Police will question them about their links to Bangladesh-based terror groups and their alleged connections with the ISI.

Officials said the ISI has been attempting to orchestrate attacks in India over the past few months as part of a strategy to build local modules, thereby masking foreign involvement.

Temple attack plot under probe

Another intelligence alert points to a possible plot to target temples in North India. The Delhi Police are expected to question the accused about this alleged conspiracy and identify locations where reconnaissance may have been conducted.

Officials said the plan to target temples has been under consideration for several months, allegedly aimed at inciting communal tensions. The plot is believed to be overseen by Lashkar-e-Taiba.

The group has reportedly been scouting for recruits and activating operatives within the country. The arrests come at a time when agencies have also warned of a conspiracy being hatched in Bangladesh to carry out attacks ahead of the West Bengal elections.

india

