A fact-finding delegation of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by BJP MP and actor Hema Malini, visited Karur on Tuesday to assess the circumstances surrounding the tragic stampede on September 27.

The team met families of victims and injured persons before addressing the media.

Hema Malini, visibly moved by what she witnessed, said the calamity could have been prevented had the authorities provided a larger venue for Vijay’s event.

“For a star of his stature, giving just a small road for such a huge crowd was unfair. Many women and young girls had come to see Vijay. If a bigger space had been allotted, this tragedy would not have happened,” she said.

The actor-politician stressed that the team had gathered first-hand accounts from the site and the survivors.

“We met those affected and heard their pain. In Tamil Nadu’s political history, such a large-scale accident is unprecedented.

TVK had asked for a slightly bigger space, but the government should have granted it,” she noted.

Anurag Thakur, former Union minister and NDA fact-finding team member, echoed her sentiments and demanded accountability from the Tamil Nadu government and police.