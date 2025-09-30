TVK chief mourns dead, accuses Stalin’s government of revenge politics as DMK fires back
Dubai: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Chief and actor Vijay has broken his silence after the devastating stampede at his Karur rally that killed at least 40 people and injured dozens, calling it the “most painful moment” of his life while accusing the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) of targeting his party leaders instead of taking responsibility.
The tragedy unfolded on Saturday evening when a massive crowd surged inside a congested section of the TVK rally venue.
Panic and pushing turned into a deadly crush, leaving men, women, and children trampled or suffocated. Eyewitnesses described people falling in waves as emergency services battled desperately to pull victims from the human tide. Among the injured were at least three children now in intensive care.
In a message posted on X shortly after the tragedy, Vijay said his “heart was shattered,” adding he was “writhing in unbearable, indescribable pain and sorrow that words cannot express.”
Offering condolences, he prayed for the recovery of the injured and comfort for the families of the dead.
A fact-finding delegation of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by BJP MP and actor Hema Malini, visited Karur on Tuesday to assess the circumstances surrounding the tragic stampede on September 27.
The team met families of victims and injured persons before addressing the media.
Hema Malini, visibly moved by what she witnessed, said the calamity could have been prevented had the authorities provided a larger venue for Vijay’s event.
“For a star of his stature, giving just a small road for such a huge crowd was unfair. Many women and young girls had come to see Vijay. If a bigger space had been allotted, this tragedy would not have happened,” she said.
The actor-politician stressed that the team had gathered first-hand accounts from the site and the survivors.
“We met those affected and heard their pain. In Tamil Nadu’s political history, such a large-scale accident is unprecedented.
TVK had asked for a slightly bigger space, but the government should have granted it,” she noted.
Anurag Thakur, former Union minister and NDA fact-finding team member, echoed her sentiments and demanded accountability from the Tamil Nadu government and police.
“When we went to the site, we could not control our emotions. A venue that cannot hold 300 people was made to host thousands. The government must explain the police’s role and what went wrong,” he said, adding that the NDA fact-finding team of MPs would submit a detailed report to BJP national president J.P. Nadda within a week.
But four days later, in a sombre video message dressed in grey, the actor-politician shifted tone — voicing anger at Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s government and suggesting a darker political motive.
“Chief Minister sir, if you have revenge plans, do anything to me. Don’t touch my leaders,” Vijay declared. “We did nothing wrong except speaking at the designated spot. But police cases have been filed against our leaders, friends, and social media partners.”
He rejected claims that the TVK failed to follow safety norms and vowed his “political journey will continue with renewed vigour.”
The DMK swiftly hit back, accusing Vijay of deflecting blame. Party spokesperson A. Saravanan said, “It took four days to release a video? Stalin was in Karur within hours. Vijay must take responsibility.”
MP A. Raja suggested Vijay’s exit from the rally venue during the chaos “means someone has a guilty conscience.” DMK leader Kanimozhi added that police had advised the TVK not to stop its campaign bus so close to the venue, but that advice was ignored.
The fallout has already led to arrests. TVK functionary Mathiyazhagan has been booked on charges including attempt to murder and culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Cases have also been filed against General Secretary N. “Bussy” Anand and Joint General Secretary Nirmal Sekar.
A third case accuses Vijay himself of a “deliberate display of power” by making unscheduled stops on the way to Karur to build hype, causing overcrowding at the venue.
Chief Minister Stalin announced immediate relief — Rs 10 lakh to the families of the dead, Rs 1 lakh to the injured, and special medical care for survivors. A judicial inquiry has been ordered to determine the exact cause of the stampede and recommend safety measures for future political events.
The Karur tragedy has cast a long shadow over Vijay’s fledgling political journey. What began as a moment of grief has now spiralled into a fierce political battle — one that could define not only the future of his party but also Tamil Nadu’s electoral landscape ahead of next year’s polls.
