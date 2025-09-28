The Tamil Nadu government has accused TVK of flouting safety rules, claiming the venue had a capacity of only 10,000 people but nearly 27,000 gathered. NDTV sources also alleged that Vijay’s delayed arrival — he reached around 7 pm despite crowds assembling from noon — was deliberate, designed to swell numbers and increase the frenzy.

Meanwhile, TVK has doubled down on its conspiracy charge, insisting that the truth will emerge only if the case is investigated by a central agency.

The DMK government has ordered a judicial probe led by a retired High Court judge into the tragedy. The administration has also promised to hold those responsible accountable, citing what it described as gross lapses in crowd management and safety compliance at the Karur event.

The accused face charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, rash and negligent conduct endangering human life, and disobedience to lawful orders. They have also been booked under the Tamil Nadu Public Property (Prevention of Damage and Loss) Act.

