GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 38°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
India

Vijay’s TVK moves Madras High Court over Karur stampede, seeks SIT/CBI probe; alleges DMK conspiracy

Police book Vijay’s top aides for culpable homicide as state govt orders judicial inquiry

Last updated:
Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
2 MIN READ
Relatives mourn after receiving the dead body of a victim who was killed in a stampede that broke out during a campaign rally Saturday evening in the Karur district, in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu, on September 28, 2025.
Relatives mourn after receiving the dead body of a victim who was killed in a stampede that broke out during a campaign rally Saturday evening in the Karur district, in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu, on September 28, 2025.
AFP--

Dubai: Actor-politician Vijay’s party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), has alleged a criminal conspiracy by the ruling DMK behind the stampede at its Karur rally that killed 40 people and left nearly 100 injured on Saturday.

TVK’s legal coordinator Arivazhagan told NDTV that the party has filed a petition in the Madras High Court, seeking an independent probe.

The petition urges the court to either form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) or transfer the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

“There was a conspiracy, a criminal conspiracy in the incident at Karur. We received reliable information from locals and we have CCTV footage showing the involvement of ruling party functionaries,” Arivazhagan alleged.

He said the matter will be raised before the Madurai bench of the High Court on Wednesday.

Clash of narratives: TVK vs DMK government

The Tamil Nadu government has accused TVK of flouting safety rules, claiming the venue had a capacity of only 10,000 people but nearly 27,000 gathered. NDTV sources also alleged that Vijay’s delayed arrival — he reached around 7 pm despite crowds assembling from noon — was deliberate, designed to swell numbers and increase the frenzy.

TVK has denied the charge, insisting the delay was due to traffic congestion and not a political ploy.

“We did not violate any police conditions. Our rallies in Madurai, Trichy, Ariyalur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Namakkal went off safely. Why only Karur? This raises serious doubts,” Arivazhagan countered.

Top TVK leaders face homicide charges

In a dramatic escalation, Tamil Nadu police have booked two of Vijay’s closest aides on serious charges:

• N Anand, TVK General Secretary, Vijay’s long-time associate and former MLA from Puducherry’s Bussy constituency (popularly known as Bussy Anand).

• CT Nirmal Kumar, TVK Joint General Secretary.

Alongside them, Karur West district secretary VP Mathiyazhagan and three other functionaries have also been named in the FIR.

The accused face charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, rash and negligent conduct endangering human life, and disobedience to lawful orders. They have also been booked under the Tamil Nadu Public Property (Prevention of Damage and Loss) Act.

Judicial inquiry announced

The DMK government has ordered a judicial probe led by a retired High Court judge into the tragedy. The administration has also promised to hold those responsible accountable, citing what it described as gross lapses in crowd management and safety compliance at the Karur event.

Meanwhile, TVK has doubled down on its conspiracy charge, insisting that the truth will emerge only if the case is investigated by a central agency.

Stephen N R
Stephen N RSenior Associate Editor
A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.
Show More
Related Topics:
india

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

A portrait of actor-turned-politician Vijay is seen near the scattered shoes after a stampede that broke out Saturday evening during his political rally in the Karur district, in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu, on September 28, 2025.

Vijay's Karur rally stampede: What we know so far

1h ago4m read
Tamil Nadu mourns: Stampede at actor Vijay's Rally claims 39 lives, sparks investigation

India rally stampede sparks outrage, security tightened

2h ago3m read
Tamil actor Vijay before the rally turned violent and claimed 39 lives due to crowd control issues

Vijay's stampede: How rallies turn into death traps

2m read
Stampede at actor Vijay’s Karur rally leaves 38 dead

Stampede at actor Vijay’s Karur rally leaves 38 dead

2m read