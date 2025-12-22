Job crisis in India: Airstrip turns exam hall - 8,000 candidates compete for 187 low-paying government jobs

Airstrip turns into open-air hall as candidates compete for low-paying jobs
India: Thousands of job seekers flocked to a small airstrip in Odisha’s Sambalpur district this month for a home guard recruitment exam, turning the site into a sprawling open-air classroom.
According to PTI, more than 8,000 candidates contested just 187 vacancies, highlighting Odisha’s deepening unemployment crisis, where sluggish industrial growth, agricultural challenges, and a gap between education and job opportunities are pushing even highly qualified graduates toward semi-skilled government positions.
The scene has attracted national and international attention as a stark example of India’s regional job scarcity challenges.
While the minimum eligibility is Class V, many candidates held advanced qualifications — including graduates, engineers, MBAs, MCAs, diploma holders, ITI-trained individuals, and computer science graduates — further highlighting the acute employment gap in the region.
The recruitment drive aims to fill 187 positions across 24 police stations in Sambalpur district. Despite the modest educational requirement, aspirants from across the district — including highly qualified professionals — lined up to compete, highlighting the scarcity of opportunities in Odisha.
Drone footage and social media images captured thousands of candidates seated in neat rows directly on the airstrip, turning the venue into an improvised examination hall.
A 30-minute paragraph-writing section worth 20 marks
A one-hour general knowledge paper worth 30 marks
The exam, though brief and straightforward, attracted thousands, reflecting the region’s economic distress.
Candidates reported at 6 am (local time), with entry permitted from 9 am, and question papers distributed at 10:30am. Following this written test, successful candidates will undergo physical efficiency tests, skill evaluations for drivers and computer operators, and document verification, with results expected in the last week of December.
The Jamadarpali airstrip was closely monitored to ensure order and safety:
Sambalpur SP Mukesh Bhamoo supervised the event
Three additional superintendents of police, 24 inspectors, 86 sub-inspectors and assistant sub-inspectors, over 100 home guards, and traffic personnel were deployed
Drones provided aerial surveillance
A senior police officer told media: "Around ten thousand applied online, and nearly eight thousand appeared, reflecting the gravity of unemployment here."
The sight of candidates writing exams on an airstrip sparked debate:
Opposition leaders questioned the government’s approach to employment generation
Social media users raised concerns about logistics, noting the scene resembled a public gathering rather than a formal exam
Similar overcrowding has been seen in other Odisha recruitments, such as 15,000 applicants competing for 100 posts in Bhubaneswar last month, highlighting persistent skill mismatches and limited industrial growth.
Experts cite multiple factors driving the surge of applicants for semi-skilled posts:
Agricultural distress
Limited vocational training
Mismatch between education outputs and market needs
Even MBAs and engineers were competing for home guard positions, reflecting Odisha’s broader unemployment crisis. Sambalpur, reliant on mining and agriculture, saw these vacancies become a beacon for the underemployed.
While authorities have promised more recruitment drives, critics argue for holistic reforms to address systemic issues:
Development of agro-based industries
Digital skilling initiatives
Inclusive job creation programs
The Logical Indian urges empathy-driven policies to ensure youth have access to dignified work matching their qualifications, bridging the gap between opportunity and aspiration.
The Sambalpur airstrip exam offers a stark visual representation of Odisha’s unemployment crisis. Thousands of qualified candidates seeking semi-skilled roles highlight the urgent need for structural reforms, vocational training, and industrial growth to create sustainable opportunities for the state’s youth.
