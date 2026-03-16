Deadly hospital blaze in Odisha: 10 ICU patients killed in Cuttack fire

Short circuit suspected in trauma care unit; probe ordered, compensation announced
At least 10 critically ill patients died after a fire broke out in the trauma care intensive care unit of a government-run hospital in eastern India early Monday, officials said.
The blaze erupted on the first floor of the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, in Odisha state, where patients were being treated in the trauma ICU ward. Authorities said the fire was likely triggered by an electrical short circuit.
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said 23 patients were present on the floor when the incident occurred in the early hours of Monday, around 2.30am to 3am.
“A short circuit caused the fire in the trauma ICU ward where patients were being treated,” he said.
According to Majhi, seven critically ill patients died during efforts to move them to safety, while three others later succumbed after being shifted to other intensive care units.
“After the fire broke out, 23 patients undergoing treatment on the first floor of the Trauma Care ICU were shifted to safer locations. Seven critically-ill patients died during the shifting process, while three others succumbed after being moved to other ICUs. It is very unfortunate,” he said.
At least 11 hospital staff members, including security personnel, suffered burn injuries or smoke inhalation while attempting to rescue the patients. Officials said many of them risked their lives during the evacuation and are currently stable.
Chief Minister Majhi visited the hospital following the incident and announced compensation of Rs2.5 million for the families of each of the deceased patients. He also ordered a judicial inquiry into the tragedy and warned that strict action would be taken if negligence was found to have contributed to the fire.
“I have also ordered a judicial enquiry into the incident. If the fire is found to have resulted from any negligence, the government will take stringent action after receiving the judicial enquiry report,” he said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the tragedy as “deeply painful” and offered condolences to the families of the victims.
“The mishap at a hospital in Cuttack, Odisha, is deeply painful. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. An ex-gratia of Rs200,000 from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs50,000,” said Modi.
President Droupadi Murmu also expressed grief over the incident, saying: “Deeply distressed by the loss of lives in the tragic fire incident at a hospital in Cuttack, Odisha. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I wish a speedy recovery to those injured.”
Several other political leaders, including Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and opposition leader Naveen Patnaik, extended condolences and urged authorities to ensure the best medical care for those injured.
In 2024, at least six people were killed and more than two dozen injured in a fire at a private hospital in the southern state of Tamil Nadu. The same year, 10 newborns died after a blaze engulfed a hospital facility in Uttar Pradesh.