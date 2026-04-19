Afridi’s heartfelt message as former Afghan cricketer fights for his life in ICU in India

Afghan pioneer Shapoor Zadran is in intensive care
Former Afghanistan fast bowler Shapoor Zadran is battling a serious health condition, with reports confirming that he is currently in intensive care in India.
According to the update from the family, which has been reported by various agencies, Zadran was admitted after a severe drop in his white blood cell count, with complications linked to a previous spinal surgery. Medical sources have described his condition as extremely serious, although he is now under close supervision and receiving specialised treatment. The Afghanistan Cricket Board is supporting his care financially during this difficult period.
The news has triggered an outpouring of support from across the cricketing community. Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi shared an emotional message on X after speaking to Zadran’s family.
“Had a heartfelt call with Shapoor Zadran’s brother today. Truly saddened to hear about his condition. You’ve always been a fighter on the field, and I know you’ll fight this too. Praying for your speedy recovery,” Afridi wrote on X.
Several other cricketers, including Rashid Khan and Umar Akmal, have also sent their wishes, standing in solidarity with the former pacer and his family.
38-year-old Zadran retired from international cricket in January 2025 after more than a decade of service. A left arm fast medium bowler, he was one of the early faces of Afghanistan’s rise in world cricket.
He made his international debut in 2009 and went on to represent Afghanistan in 44 ODIs and 36 T20Is, picking up a total of 80 wickets across formats. One of his most memorable moments came during the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup, where he hit the winning runs against Scotland to secure Afghanistan’s first ever victory in the tournament.
As the cricketing world waits for further updates, thoughts remain with Shapoor Zadran and his family during this challenging time.