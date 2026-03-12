According to a report on NDTV, the recording is believed to be from an interview Rashmika’s mother, Suman Mandanna, gave to a Kannada news channel nearly eight years ago. In the clip, she is heard speaking about tensions that allegedly arose between the families during Rashmika’s engagement to Shetty.

According to the actor, the audio being circulated online is believed to be part of a 'private conversation from nearly eight years ago' that was shared without the knowledge or consent of those involved.

“I watched as my words were taken out of context and as things I never said were spun into false narratives,” she wrote, adding that she had tried to remain patient despite the hurt it caused.

“To my dearest people who have been with me through this incredible journey so far… it has been eight years since a sustained campaign of misinformation, harassment and targeted attacks from a section of the media and individuals online had started against me,” she wrote.

