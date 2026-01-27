GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 21°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Pakistan's social media star Alina Amir slams fake leaked obscene videos circulating online: 'This is harassment'

In a video statement, she urged her fans not to circulate those fake, false videos of her

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Alina-Amir
Alina-Amir
Instagram

Dubai: Pakistani TikTok star Alina Amir has slammed online rumours claiming she appeared in a string of obscene videos, calling them 'deepfake' created with artificial intelligence.

In a video posted on Instagram, a visibly-charged Amir said the clip circulating online was designed to damage her reputation, and that she had no connection to it.

"Honestly, I had no plans to address this topic. For the last one week, I just observed and chose to remain quiet. But then when I saw that there were at least 100 such videos, I chose to speak up," said Alina.

She added that the videos being circulated online were 'fake'.

“They were created to harm me ... I wanted to see how far the rumours would go,” she added, highlighting the rapid pace at which false content travels online.

Amir also addressed the personal impact of the incident. She noted that influencers, particularly women, face constant scrutiny, and that the digital world can turn against someone in seconds.

“Reputation takes years to build and seconds to ruin,” she said, emphasising that deepfakes are not harmless pranks but deliberate attacks capable of causing long-term harm.

In her message, Amir urged followers to verify content before sharing it. “Anyone can become a target. Today it’s me; tomorrow it could be someone else,” she said, calling for more responsibility and humanity in online spaces.

She also warned online fans not to look at those videos like 'entertainment;

"Such videos affects a real person’s life,” Amir said. “It’s easy to forget there’s a human behind the screen.”

Her earnest video was met with an outpouring of support from fans, many apologising for believing unverified claims.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
Show More
Related Topics:
Pakistanindia

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Kerala suicide case: woman arrested over viral video

Kerala suicide case: woman arrested over viral video

1m read
Kerala man's suicide triggers calls for accountability

Kerala man's suicide triggers calls for accountability

2m read
Will Smith exploring the Great Pyramid of Giza.

Watch Will Smith explore the Great Pyramid of Giza

1m read
Indian teen's Dubai infinity pool video melts hearts

Indian teen's Dubai infinity pool video melts hearts

1m read