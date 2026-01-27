Pakistan's social media star Alina Amir slams fake leaked obscene videos circulating online: 'This is harassment'

In a video statement, she urged her fans not to circulate those fake, false videos of her
Dubai: Pakistani TikTok star Alina Amir has slammed online rumours claiming she appeared in a string of obscene videos, calling them 'deepfake' created with artificial intelligence.
In a video posted on Instagram, a visibly-charged Amir said the clip circulating online was designed to damage her reputation, and that she had no connection to it.
"Honestly, I had no plans to address this topic. For the last one week, I just observed and chose to remain quiet. But then when I saw that there were at least 100 such videos, I chose to speak up," said Alina.
She added that the videos being circulated online were 'fake'.
“They were created to harm me ... I wanted to see how far the rumours would go,” she added, highlighting the rapid pace at which false content travels online.
Amir also addressed the personal impact of the incident. She noted that influencers, particularly women, face constant scrutiny, and that the digital world can turn against someone in seconds.
“Reputation takes years to build and seconds to ruin,” she said, emphasising that deepfakes are not harmless pranks but deliberate attacks capable of causing long-term harm.
In her message, Amir urged followers to verify content before sharing it. “Anyone can become a target. Today it’s me; tomorrow it could be someone else,” she said, calling for more responsibility and humanity in online spaces.
She also warned online fans not to look at those videos like 'entertainment;
"Such videos affects a real person’s life,” Amir said. “It’s easy to forget there’s a human behind the screen.”
Her earnest video was met with an outpouring of support from fans, many apologising for believing unverified claims.
