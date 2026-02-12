GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
Pakistan

Watch: Pakistan launches second indigenous Earth Observation Satellite

The successful launch marks a major milestone in Pakistan’s space program

Last updated:
A Ahmed, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Video grab of a video showing Pakistan's satellite launch from China
Video grab of a video showing Pakistan's satellite launch from China

Dubai: Pakistan has achieved a significant milestone in its national space program with the successful launch of its second indigenous Electro-Optical Earth Observation Satellite, EO-2, from China’s Yangjiang Seashore Launch Centre (YSLC) on Thursday.

Developed entirely in-house by the Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) at its Satellite Research and Development Centre (SRDC), EO-2 showcases the country’s growing expertise in satellite design, payload integration, testing, and mission readiness.

EO-2 is designed to operate alongside EO-1, observing Earth under different illumination conditions to improve surface feature interpretation, change detection, and imaging continuity.

The satellite strengthens Pakistan’s Earth observation fleet, providing high-resolution data to support national planning, governance, resource management, environmental monitoring, disaster response, and climate analysis.

Historic milestone

SUPARCO officials described the launch as a historic milestone, reflecting Pakistan’s expanding technical expertise and self-reliance in advanced satellite technology. With EO-2 added to the national satellite fleet, continuity, coverage, and precision of Earth observation data have been significantly enhanced.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar tweeted to congratulate the nation on this “historic milestone,” noting that EO-2 is Pakistan’s fifth Earth observation satellite and second indigenous electro-optical satellite. “This achievement reflects Pakistan’s steady progress in strengthening its national space capabilities and advancing technological self-reliance,” he said, expressing gratitude to the Government of China for its continued cooperation.

Space mission

The development comes amid Pakistan’s broader ambitions in space, including its Human Spaceflight Programme. Earlier this month, two Pakistani candidates were officially shortlisted by the Astronauts Centre of China (ACC) to undergo training, with one to eventually travel to the Tiangong space station, under a cooperation agreement signed between SUPARCO and the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) in February 2025, according to the APP.

Last year, Pakistan launched its first indigenous Electro-Optical Satellite, EO-1, from China’s Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre, marking the beginning of a new era in domestic satellite development.

Related Topics:
Science

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

According to the Satellite Industry Association (May 2025), in 2024, record-breaking growth has been achieved with 2,695 satellites deployed via 259 launches, bringing the total number of active satellites to 11,539.

How Islamic finance can fund space exploration

1h ago3m read
The Artemis II crew: Reid Wiseman (Commander), Victor Glover (Pilot), Christina Koch (Mission Specialist, longest single spaceflight by a woman | 328 days on ISS |first woman on a lunar mission), and Jeremy Hansen (Mission Specialist, first non-American to fly on a lunar mission) represent inclusivity in space exploration.

Artemis II is a big deal: But why is it delayed?

4m read
SpaceX is reportedly seeking approval to launch and operate up to one million satellites designed to function as orbital data centres. These satellites, to operate between 500 km and 2,000 km in altitude, would provide massive computing power to support advanced artificial intelligence and data processing. Data would be routed to authorised ground stations around the world.

1m AI satellites: SpaceX's wild plan unveiled

2m read
Aurora storm lights up Earth in rare ISS footage

Aurora storm lights up Earth in rare ISS footage

2m read