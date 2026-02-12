Watch: Pakistan launches second indigenous Earth Observation Satellite

The successful launch marks a major milestone in Pakistan’s space program
Dubai: Pakistan has achieved a significant milestone in its national space program with the successful launch of its second indigenous Electro-Optical Earth Observation Satellite, EO-2, from China’s Yangjiang Seashore Launch Centre (YSLC) on Thursday.
Developed entirely in-house by the Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) at its Satellite Research and Development Centre (SRDC), EO-2 showcases the country’s growing expertise in satellite design, payload integration, testing, and mission readiness.
EO-2 is designed to operate alongside EO-1, observing Earth under different illumination conditions to improve surface feature interpretation, change detection, and imaging continuity.
The satellite strengthens Pakistan’s Earth observation fleet, providing high-resolution data to support national planning, governance, resource management, environmental monitoring, disaster response, and climate analysis.
SUPARCO officials described the launch as a historic milestone, reflecting Pakistan’s expanding technical expertise and self-reliance in advanced satellite technology. With EO-2 added to the national satellite fleet, continuity, coverage, and precision of Earth observation data have been significantly enhanced.
Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar tweeted to congratulate the nation on this “historic milestone,” noting that EO-2 is Pakistan’s fifth Earth observation satellite and second indigenous electro-optical satellite. “This achievement reflects Pakistan’s steady progress in strengthening its national space capabilities and advancing technological self-reliance,” he said, expressing gratitude to the Government of China for its continued cooperation.
Space mission
The development comes amid Pakistan’s broader ambitions in space, including its Human Spaceflight Programme. Earlier this month, two Pakistani candidates were officially shortlisted by the Astronauts Centre of China (ACC) to undergo training, with one to eventually travel to the Tiangong space station, under a cooperation agreement signed between SUPARCO and the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) in February 2025, according to the APP.
Last year, Pakistan launched its first indigenous Electro-Optical Satellite, EO-1, from China’s Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre, marking the beginning of a new era in domestic satellite development.