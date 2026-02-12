How Islamic finance could fund the future of space exploration

The public and private parts of the space sector are directly shaped by the above factors. High levels of risk and distant returns deter a significant proportion of investors. In fact, most conventional financing and investment models are biased against high risks and distant returns. This also explains why Earthbound services and satellites are the largest and fastest growing niche within the ‘space economy’. Their risks are known, timelines are manageable, and their ability to generate cash flows is well tested and proven.