Why space is becoming the next global power frontier

One of the attractions of investing in the space sector is the potential return: according to the European Space Agency, space sector returns can reach 10%, exceeding those of many other industries. At the same time, space opens up vast new avenues for innovation and creativity. Yet, environmental challenges, cybersecurity risks, international competition, and the absence of an international legal framework guaranteeing the peaceful use of space pose obstacles to progress. The United Nations estimates that 1.1 million satellites will be orbiting in space by 2028, meaning that near-Earth orbit will be crowded. Therefore, regulation will be critical to avoid collisions between spacecraft, and the international community must engage in dialogue and cooperation to ensure that space is used to enhance the quality of life rather than turn into a battlefield.