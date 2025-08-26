“I understand that in a city like Mumbai, space is limited – sometimes the view from your window is another person’s home. But that does not give anyone the right to film private residences and push those videos online. A video of our home – still under construction – has been recorded and circulated by multiple publications, without our knowledge or consent. This is a clear invasion of privacy and a serious security issue."

Alia’s outburst shines a light on the blurry boundaries of celebrity privacy in India. With social media and paparazzi culture driving an insatiable demand for “exclusive” content, stars are increasingly forced to draw lines. While fans may argue curiosity is natural, Alia’s statement underscores that consent matters — and that sharing such videos normalises an unhealthy, even dangerous culture.

This isn’t the first time Alia has pushed back against privacy intrusions. In early 2023, she publicly reprimanded photographers who tried to capture her inside her home without consent. Other Bollywood stars, including Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Saif Ali Khan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan, have similarly spoken out against unauthorized images of their children or private spaces.

The leaked videos, reportedly filmed with zoom lenses and drones, offered close-up views of the interiors and layout of the bungalow in Bandra that Alia and husband Ranbir Kapoor are currently renovating as their family home with daughter Raha. For a celebrity couple already living under constant public gaze, such exposure crosses into unsafe territory — revealing details they would prefer to keep private.

“Filming or photographing someone’s personal space without permission is not ‘content’ – it’s a violation. It should never be normalized. Think about it: would you tolerate videos of the inside of your home being shared publicly, without you knowing? None of us would. So here’s a humble but firm request – if you come across such content online, please don’t forward it or share it further. And to our friends in the media who have carried these images and videos: I urge you to take them down immediately.”

