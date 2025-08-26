For decades, Prosenjit has been Bengal’s matinee idol, while Dev is the poster boy of the current generation. But Ganguly transcends the screen. His presence draws the same whistles and crowd surges usually reserved for movie premières. When he steps out at public events—whether a book launch, a puja inauguration, or a press conference—the reaction is less about cricket and more about stardom. In Bengal’s cultural imagination, Ganguly isn’t just a former captain; he’s a folk hero.

And now, just to keep the legend rolling, the former India captain and ex-BCCI chief is stepping into a new avatar — head coach of the Pretoria Capitals for the next season of SA20. Because in Kolkata, even retirement doesn’t mean an encore is off the cards.

So magnetic is his presence that at one point Ganguly was even rumoured to be weighing a leap into politics — the word on the street back then was that he will be taking on Mamata Banerjee and toppling the Trinamool fortress. It never materialised, but the very idea showed the scale of his clout: in Bengal, people genuinely believed Dada could go from Eden Gardens to Nabanna, the state administrative headquarters of West Bengal.

Nothing demonstrates this better than Durga Puja, Bengal’s grandest festival. Over the years, pandals have turned Ganguly into a cultural deity. Some have featured clay idols of him alongside Durga, while others recreated his iconic Lord’s balcony celebration in painstaking detail. In 2019, one pandal even transformed itself into a cricket stadium with a towering cut-out of Ganguly at the entrance. Visitors didn’t just click photos—they folded their hands, as if seeking blessings from both the cricketer and the Indian deity.

The long-anticipated biopic on Ganguly’s life underscores this cultural crossover. With Rajkummar Rao slated to play him, the film is expected to capture his defiant rise from Behala’s bylanes to the Lord’s balcony. It’s a storyline that already feels cinematic: a local boy who challenged the cricketing establishment and redefined Indian swagger on the world stage. Beyond films, his brand endorsements, witty reality-show cameos, and TV appearances keep him entrenched in mainstream entertainment. In Bengal, where cricket and cinema are tightly intertwined, Ganguly occupies the sweet spot of both worlds.

What’s striking is how Ganguly has reinvented himself for the digital generation. Young fans who never watched him play still know him as a meme king, a commentary-box wit, and a cultural icon whose images travel just as widely on WhatsApp forwards as any Tollywood superstar’s film stills.

Now, as he begins his first professional coaching stint, his superstar vibe remains unshaken. Crowds still gather outside Eden Gardens, not just for matches, but for glimpses of the man who once made the city roar with pride. His appeal lies in more than numbers or trophies—it’s in the way he embodied Bengali ambition, defiance, and pride.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.