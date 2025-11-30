Pilot killed after two light aircraft collide mid-air in Sydney

The incident unfolded shortly after noon near Wedderburn Airport
Dubai: A pilot died Sunday when two small aircraft collided during a group flying exercise in southwestern Sydney, marking a tragic end to what began as a routine formation flight.
The incident unfolded shortly after noon near Wedderburn Airport, located approximately 50 kilometers from Sydney's center. Authorities report that four aircraft were flying together when two of them made contact in the air. One plane managed to return to the airfield, while the other went down in nearby bushland.
Rescue teams arriving at the scene discovered the deceased pilot in the wreckage. No one else was aboard the crashed aircraft, and the pilot of the second plane involved escaped without injury after successfully landing.
Both aircraft were Van's RV-7 models—compact, two-seat planes that aviation enthusiasts typically assemble from kits.
Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) investigators have begun examining what caused the collision. Their inquiry will focus on how the formation flight was being conducted and what factors may have led to the two planes making contact as the group prepared to land.
New South Wales police have secured the crash site and surrounding area as the investigation proceeds. The incident serves as a sobering reminder of the risks inherent in formation flying, which requires precise coordination between multiple aircraft operating in close proximity.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox