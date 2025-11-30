GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 28°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Oceania

Pilot killed after two light aircraft collide mid-air in Sydney

The incident unfolded shortly after noon near Wedderburn Airport

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
Speeding ambulance kills two in Bengal
Speeding ambulance kills two in Bengal
Gulf News archives

Dubai: A pilot died Sunday when two small aircraft collided during a group flying exercise in southwestern Sydney, marking a tragic end to what began as a routine formation flight.

The incident unfolded shortly after noon near Wedderburn Airport, located approximately 50 kilometers from Sydney's center. Authorities report that four aircraft were flying together when two of them made contact in the air. One plane managed to return to the airfield, while the other went down in nearby bushland.

Rescue teams arriving at the scene discovered the deceased pilot in the wreckage. No one else was aboard the crashed aircraft, and the pilot of the second plane involved escaped without injury after successfully landing.

Both aircraft were Van's RV-7 models—compact, two-seat planes that aviation enthusiasts typically assemble from kits.

Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) investigators have begun examining what caused the collision. Their inquiry will focus on how the formation flight was being conducted and what factors may have led to the two planes making contact as the group prepared to land.

New South Wales police have secured the crash site and surrounding area as the investigation proceeds. The incident serves as a sobering reminder of the risks inherent in formation flying, which requires precise coordination between multiple aircraft operating in close proximity.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Peter “Wizzer” Wilson, Joby test pilot during an interview at Dubai Airshow 2025.

How to become an air taxi pilot in the UAE

4m read
Emirates A350. Photo used for illustrative purposes.

Emirates moves Baghdad flights to Airbus A350 only

1m read
The IAF has announced a court of inquiry to determine the cause of the Dubai Airshow crash.

Tejas crash: 2nd incident in 24 years raises questions

2m read
Heavy congestion on Dubai–Sharjah route, speed limits reduced amid fog. Photo for illustrative purpose only

Avoid these roads: Heavy traffic on Dubai–Sharjah route

2m read