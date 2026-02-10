AGN Skyline launches Casa Aura in Dubai South by breaking ground

Casa Aura is a five-storey, residential development spanning a total project area of 2,586.97 square metres, designed to offer a refined living environment focused on comfort, functionality, and long-term value. The project embodies AGN Skyline Developers’ family-led philosophy of craftsmanship and quality design, translating architectural intent into a thoughtfully designed home.

“Launching Casa Aura after commencing work on-site reflects our confidence in the project and our commitment to execution,” says Abdul Ghaffar, Managing Director and CEO of AGN Skyline Developers. “The launch builds on the momentum of the groundbreaking to deliver real benefits to buyers. Casa Aura represents how we approach development, with a vision for the communities we create, by not just building houses but by making homes as every detail matters.”

Strategically located in Dubai South, one of Dubai’s most significant master-planned districts spanning 145 square kilometres, Casa Aura benefits from proximity to key economic and lifestyle drivers, including Al Maktoum International Airport and Expo City Dubai. The development enjoys strong connectivity to major destinations such as Dubai Marina, Palm Jebel Ali, Jebel Ali Port, Palm Jumeirah, Mall of the Emirates, and Dubai Hills Estate, all within approximately 12-30 minutes.

Designed as a complete residential community, Casa Aura features open-plan layouts, expansive balconies, exceptional European finishes, integrated smart home systems, and high-quality branded fittings. Residents will enjoy access to a wide range of lifestyle amenities, including a swimming pool, fully equipped gym, jogging track, padel court, basketball court, open-air cinema, lounge and BBQ areas, children’s play area, and secure parking with CCTV surveillance.

From an investment perspective, Casa Aura offers a structured and end user-friendly payment plan spread over 20 months post booking, with construction-linked installments and a 40 per cent payment on completion, aligning closely with the project’s delivery milestones.

With construction under way and the official launch complete, Casa Aura marks a defining moment for AGN Skyline Developers, reflecting its dedication to lasting homes, vibrant communities, and a purposeful vision for Dubai South.