Viral AI images unite Rajini, Kamal, Vijay, Ajith, Suriya and other superstars

The images show Tamil cinema legends in a rare, heartwarming moment of unity and nostalgia

Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
The digitally crafted scene shows Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Ajith, Dhanush, Vijay Sethupathi, Sivakarthikeyan, Suriya, Vijay, and Vikram casually hanging out on a street, reimagined through viral AI visuals.
Dubai: In a delightful blend of nostalgia and technology, a series of AI-generated images featuring Tamil cinema’s biggest stars has gone viral, captivating fans across generations. The digitally created visuals show legendary actors Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Vijay, Ajith, Suriya, Vijay Sethupathy, Dhanush, and Sivakarthikeyan casually hanging out in everyday settings — a sight that feels both heartwarming and surreal for millions of movie lovers.

The images, created using advanced generative AI models, depict the iconic personalities in relaxed poses, sharing light moments as if they were old friends catching up away from the spotlight. Social media users praised the artwork for its lifelike quality, emotional warmth and the rare fantasy of seeing these megastars together, especially given the real-life rivalry and distinct fan bases that define Tamil cinema.

Fans have responded with a flood of comments, edits and memes, celebrating the camaraderie the images portray. Many said the pictures evoke a sense of unity in the Tamil film industry — a world where competition often overshadows collaboration.

While the images remain fictional, their impact is real. They offer a glimpse into a shared dream of Tamil cinema enthusiasts: seeing their biggest heroes together, not on the silver screen, but in a simple, human moment.

Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 26 years of experience in photojournalism to the role.
