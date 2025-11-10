Tamil actor Abhinay dies at 44 after battle with liver disease

The news of his passing has left fans and colleagues in shock
Tamil actor Abhinay, widely remembered for his role in Thulluvadho Ilamai (2002), passed away on Monday, November 10, after a prolonged struggle with liver-related health issues. He was 44.
According to report published in Mathrubhumi, Abhinay had been grappling with a severe liver condition for several years. Despite ongoing medical treatment, his condition deteriorated, ultimately leading to his untimely death. News of his passing has left fans and colleagues in shock, with many expressing their condolences across social media.
Earlier, Abhinay had publicly appealed for financial assistance for his medical care. In a heartfelt video, he revealed that doctors had estimated he might only have about a year and a half to live, saying, “I do not know if I will be around for longer.” Comedian KPY Bala had stepped in to support him financially, while Dhanush, his co-star from his debut film, reportedly contributed Rs 5 lakh. Bala later added another Rs 1 lakh to help with his treatment.
Abhinay made his film debut in Thulluvadho Ilamai, playing Vishnu, a close friend of Dhanush’s character. Over his career, he appeared in more than 15 films across Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada cinema. Beyond acting, he also worked as a dubbing artist, lending his voice to Vidyut Jammwal’s character in the Tamil blockbuster Thuppakki (2012), directed by AR Murugadoss and starring Thalapathy Vijay.
