Tamil actor Abhinay dies at 44 after battle with liver disease

Earlier, Abhinay had publicly appealed for financial assistance for his medical care. In a heartfelt video, he revealed that doctors had estimated he might only have about a year and a half to live, saying, “I do not know if I will be around for longer.” Comedian KPY Bala had stepped in to support him financially, while Dhanush, his co-star from his debut film, reportedly contributed Rs 5 lakh. Bala later added another Rs 1 lakh to help with his treatment.