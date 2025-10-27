Jamtara 2 actor Sachin Chandwade dies by suicide at 25

According to multiple reports, Chandwade was found hanging at his residence in Parola, Jalgaon on October 23. Initially admitted to a private hospital in his village Undirkhede, his condition worsened, leading his family to transfer him to a hospital in Dhule. He is believed to have passed away around 1:30 AM on October 24. The reasons behind his decision remain unknown, and the Parola police have registered the case as an accidental death.