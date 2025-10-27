Jamtara 2 actor Sachin Chandwade dies by suicide at 25

The news has sent shockwaves across the industry
The Marathi and Hindi entertainment industry is mourning the sudden loss of actor Sachin Chandwade, who passed away at the age of 25. Known for his work in Netflix’s Jamtara 2, Chandwade reportedly died by suicide, leaving fans and colleagues in shock.
According to multiple reports, Chandwade was found hanging at his residence in Parola, Jalgaon on October 23. Initially admitted to a private hospital in his village Undirkhede, his condition worsened, leading his family to transfer him to a hospital in Dhule. He is believed to have passed away around 1:30 AM on October 24. The reasons behind his decision remain unknown, and the Parola police have registered the case as an accidental death.
Chandwade, who also worked as a software engineer at an IT Park in Pune, juggled his professional career with his passion for acting. Hailing from Jalgaon district in Maharashtra, he had recently announced his next project, the Marathi film Asurvan, in which he was set to play the lead role of Soma.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox