Name dispute flares up again in India - this time for IIT

Thackeray also claimed there were ongoing attempts to gradually link Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) to Gujarat, urging Marathi people to stay alert. “On this occasion, my appeal is not just to the people of Mumbai but to all Marathi folks living in the entire MMR region: It’s time to open your eyes now. The name ‘Mumbai’ irks them because it's named after Mumbadevi, the original goddess of Mumbai, our Mumbai. All her children are the Marathi people who've lived here for generations. You and your city grate on them,” he said.