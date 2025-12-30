Family first, ideology last: The real glue of Indian politics

It was family first as well for Sharad Pawar, arguably Maharashtra’s tallest leader, who appeared to repudiate his lifelong secular ideology to tie up with nephew Ajit Pawar. Ajit Pawar broke the party and jumped into the arms of the BJP to fulfil his lifelong dream of becoming chief minister of Maharashtra. He did not get the job, but managed to ensure that investigative agencies stayed away from his and his family’s doors — one of the unofficial perks of office and of being a BJP ally. This is now knowingly referred to as the “washing machine” effect in Indian politics.