Uddhav, Raj Thackeray reunite for BMC polls

Thackeray cousins announce alliance after two decades, target BJP-Shinde combine
Mumbai: In a dramatic political reunion ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) founder Raj Thackeray on Wednesday formally announced an alliance, signalling a major realignment aimed at consolidating the Marathi vote and challenging the BJP-led MahaYuti and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.
The cousins arrived together at the press conference venue in the same car after paying tribute to Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray at his memorial at Chhatrapati Shivaji Park in Dadar — a powerful visual symbol of reconciliation after nearly two decades of political rivalry.
Addressing a joint press conference, both leaders said they had set aside past differences to protect Maharashtra’s interests and the rights of the “Marathi Manoos.” Uddhav Thackeray declared the reunion was permanent. “We have come together to stay together,” he said, adding that the alliance was forged to protect the identity of Mumbai and Maharashtra.
“We have come together to foil attempts to divide Mumbai or isolate it from Maharashtra,” Uddhav said, urging Marathi voters to remain united and resist political pressure. He also said that anyone committed to safeguarding Maharashtra — including like-minded individuals within the BJP — was welcome to support the alliance, while noting that the Congress had already decided to contest the civic polls on its own.
Raj Thackeray announced that the next Mayor of Mumbai would be a “Marathi Manoos” from the alliance, underlining the coalition’s central plank. “I officially announce the alliance between Shiv Sena and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena,” he said, describing the tie-up as necessary to “save Maharashtra.”
Adopting a sharp tone, Raj warned that “gangs are roaming to intimidate children and those aspiring to contest elections,” while Uddhav launched a broader attack on the BJP’s political narrative. Invoking the legacy of his grandfather Prabodhankar Thackeray and father Balasaheb Thackeray, Uddhav said Mumbai had become “an eyesore for the rulers in Delhi.”
While seat-sharing details and the full list of civic bodies where the alliance would contest were not disclosed, Raj Thackeray said the decision was deliberate. “Earlier, there were gangs that kidnapped children. Now, some gangs kidnap political party members. So we will not reveal who is contesting from where,” he said, adding that candidates would be privately informed when to file nominations.
Political observers view the alliance as a make-or-break moment for both parties. The strategy seeks to combine Raj Thackeray’s influence among core Marathi voters with Uddhav Thackeray’s broader support base, including Muslim-majority pockets, built during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
For the BJP, which has never had its own Mayor in Mumbai, the post-2022 Shiv Sena split had opened a rare window to capture the BMC. A unified Thackeray front now poses the biggest challenge yet to that ambition, as both cousins bet that the “Thackeray brand” can still shape Mumbai’s political pulse.
