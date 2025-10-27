Emman Atienza death: Talent agency Sparkle GMA warns against unauthorised solicitations in her name

Atienza family has not endorsed or participated in any form of collections or donation
Dubai: Sparkle GMA Artist Center, who represented the late Filipino youth icon Emman Atienza, has cautioned the public against unauthorised fundraising or solicitation activities using the name of their client, following reports of individuals attempting to collect money in connection with her tragedy.
In an official statement posted on October 25, Sparkle made it clear that the Atienza family has not endorsed or participated in any form of collections or donation drives related to Emman’s wake or burial.
“The Atienza Family would like to clarify that they are not, in any way, associated with any activities, solicitations, or collections being conducted in relation to the wake or passing of their beloved Emman,” the statement read.
The agency also appealed for compassion and restraint from the public during this time of mourning.
“We kindly ask everyone to respect the family’s privacy as they mourn and honor the memory of Emman during this difficult time.”
Emman’s death was confirmed on October 24 by her parents — television host and public figure Kim “Kuya Kim” Atienza and educator-entrepreneur Felicia Hung. No cause of death was disclosed, in keeping with the family's request for privacy. Her passing sparked a wave of tributes across social media, particularly among Filipino communities in the Philippines and abroad.
Emman was known among young followers online for her quiet influence and grounded personality, coming from a respected public family yet choosing to stay away from showbiz spotlight. Her death quickly became a topic of conversation across news outlets and diaspora communities.
Reports surfaced online of individuals allegedly soliciting donations while invoking Emman’s name — a move the family firmly denied authorizing. In an era where digital platforms can quickly propagate such posts, the statement serves to prevent misinformation, exploitation of public sympathy, and the misuse of Emman’s memory.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox