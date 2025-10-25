Emman Atienza’s death reveals harsh truths: Mental health is that one battle which defeats fame, wealth or success

Emman didn’t fit necessarily fit the convenient narrative of someone “at risk.” She was surrounded by family, resources, therapy, even advocacy networks. She wasn’t hiding her mental health battles; she was vocal, articulate, and actively trying to help others. She founded Mentality Manila, a youth movement for mental health awareness. She was studying in Los Angeles, pursuing art and design. And yet, she still lost her life to suicide.

But my job often places me on a raw nerve — sitting opposite celebrities as they unravel their deepest truths. Pop idol Jason Derulo once told me he lost the will to fight after a spinal injury left him unable to walk or shower alone. Deepika Padukone described mornings when the weight of depression made waking up feel unbearable. Tanushree Dutta named her predators and described an industry that looked away.

Let's also talk about the occupational hazard we face as journalists who write about such grim and macabre news. They often become a statistic to us. In the heat of getting the tragedy up online first, we forget to care and that reality bites after we get all the clicks and adrenaline rush subsides!

But here's the reality: We like to applaud people who “raise awareness,” but what we often do is outsource emotional labor to them. Young voices like Emman become accidental mental health ambassadors. They don’t just speak for themselves — they become sounding boards for thousands. Every post becomes a lifeline for someone else. But lifelines, too, fray under pressure.

These are not headlines — these are dents in the human psyche. And Emman was part of that same fragile ecosystem: visible, articulate, praised for her honesty — and still deeply alone in the quiet corners of her mind.

For this digital-native generation, the internet is not a platform. It is a mirror. It reflects back not who they are, but how they are perceived. Every opinion is a poll. Every photo is a referendum. Every vulnerability is content.

We had a real conversation — the kind parents avoid because it feels too early, too heavy, too real. But what Emman’s death shows us is that too early is exactly the time to have it. The danger isn't only in the depths; it’s in the illusion that everything is fine because everything looks fine.

And when the applause fades or turns into hostility — as it did when Emman was criticised over a viral dinner bill clip — the consequences aren’t reputational. They are existential. This is not hypothetical. This is happening.

