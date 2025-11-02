Kuya Kim opens up on daughter Emman Atienza's passing: 'She did not die in vain'

TV host Kim Atienza described the loss of a child as an unimaginable kind of pain
Dubai: Veteran TV host and weather anchor Kim Atienza broke down in tears as he opened up about the painful loss of his youngest daughter, Emmanuelle 'Emman' Atienza, in an exclusive interview with broadcast journalist Jessica Soho.
In the emotional sit-down, Kuya Kim shared details about Emman's long battle with mental health issues and the heartbreaking events leading to her death last October.
'There is a reason, and the reason is beautiful'
Despite the tragedy, Atienza said he finds comfort in his faith, believing that his daughter's passing serves a higher purpose.
'I'd like to think that my daughter Emman did not die in vain. I know that nothing can happen as an accident. I know that things work out well. I know that this is planned by the Lord... There is a reason, and the reason is beautiful. That gives me peace," he told Soho.
Kuya Kim admitted the family was aware of Emman's struggles. He prayed for her daily—for her healing, her happiness, her well-being. But the worst still happened.
Two days before Emman's death, his wife Felicia Hung received an alarming message from their daughter. Emman said she was in an emergency and that 'there was no self harm.' But when the family couldn't reach her, they knew something was terribly wrong.
When Felicia broke the news to him two days later, Atienza said he collapsed. 'I already knew'. he recalled, questioning God through his tears. 'Lord, I pray for this every day. Why?'
'You don't know where the pain is coming from'
Kuya Kim described the loss of a child as an unimaginable kind of pain—one that is far worse than any physical suffering.
"I would rather have cancer, I would rather have physical pain because you can steel yourself against it. But to lose a child, the pain... you don't know where the pain is coming from," he said, his voice heavy with grief.
He shared that his wife and children have been 'very strong,' each dealing with the loss in their own way. Felicia, he said, keeps herself busy with the wake arrangements and other practical matters. 'It keeps her sane and not grieving too much.'
As for himself, Kuya Kim admitted he's the most emotional in the family. He avoids being alone because the silence becomes unbearable. Lately, he's been turning to social media, reading messages about how Emman's story has touched lives. 'That inspires me,' he said.
Emman's hidden pain
What makes the loss even more painful is that Emman hid her struggles well. 'Emman is very strong but I didn't know that she was suffering because she put up a very strong and happy front,' Kuya Kim shared.
He said grief comes in waves, but he continues to draw strength from his family and his unwavering faith in God.
Emman, who died last October 22, was the youngest child of Kim Atienza and Felicia Hung. Her wake will be held at the Heritage Memorial Park in Taguig City on Nov. 3 and 4, and it is open to the public.
