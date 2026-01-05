Malini Malini described the period leading up to Dharmendra’s passing as heartbreaking
Dubai: Veteran actor Hema Malini says returning to work helps her cope with the loss of her husband, Dharmendra, who died on November 24, 2025.
In an exclusive interview with The Times of India, she shared how she’s navigating life after his death and why resuming her professional life feels right for her.
Hema described the period leading up to Dharmendra’s passing as heartbreaking, especially since the family had hoped he would recover.
“It was an inconsolable shock,” she said, recalling that the entire family stayed by his side in the hospital.
They had believed he would come home again, just like before.
Despite organising funeral rites and prayer gatherings, Malini emphasised that much of what people saw online didn’t reflect the full truth.
She cautioned fans against believing everything they see on social media, especially emotionally charged videos.
“I’m a strong person, I keep my emotions to myself,” she shared in that same interview.
Malini also reflected on the steady support and love her late husband showed her over the years.
She talked about how his absence is felt in everyday life — from the simple routines they shared to the little moments that now carry extra poignancy. She mentioned Dharmendra’s enjoyment of traditional foods like idli-sambar, fond memories that remain special to her.
As the new year began, Malini said she is slowly returning to her artistic pursuits — something she believes Dharmendra would have wanted. She plans to resume performances, shows, and other creative work, saying that this continuity brings her comfort and purpose.
Speaking about the multiple prayer meetings held after his passing, Malini explained that they were organised for different groups of people who mattered to him.
One gathering was for close friends and family, another was held in political circles in Delhi, and a third took place in Mathura, where many supporters of Dharmendra came to pay their respects.
Malini also hinted that her family may honour Dharmendra’s legacy with a museum at their Lonavala farmhouse, something her step son Sunny is reportedly considering.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox