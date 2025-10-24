GOLD/FOREX
TV host Kim Atienza's 19-year-old daughter Emman found dead in Los Angeles, family confirms the tragedy

Los Angeles County records indicate that the cause of death was ligature hanging

Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Emman was found dead at her home in LA
Instagram

Dubai: Filipino television host Kim Atienza announced the sudden passing of his daughter, Emman, who was widely admired for her openness about mental health and her kindness toward others. According to reports, she was found dead at her home in Los Angeles.

In a statement released by the Atienza family, Emman was described as a compassionate young woman who “brought joy, laughter, and love” into the lives of those around her. Though not a public figure, Emman became known among family, friends, and online communities for her courage in sharing her personal mental health journey—a decision that helped many feel seen, understood, and less alone.

“Emman had a way of making people feel seen and heard, and she wasn’t afraid to share her own journey with mental health,” the family said. “Her authenticity helped so many feel less alone.”

Los Angeles County records indicate that the cause of death was ligature hanging.

The family’s message, signed by Kuya Kim, Feli, Jose, and Eliana, called upon the public to honor Emman’s legacy by living with more compassion and kindness—qualities they say defined her life.

As the Atienza family mourns their loss, they are asking the public to remember Emman not in grief alone, but in the way she lived: courageously, empathetically, and with a profound commitment to making others feel valued.

Who was Emman?

Emmanuelle “Emman” Atienza was a fierce, outspoken and sassy digital content creator who batted for mental health. She was also big on the lifestyle and fashion front.

Atienza, who gained a significant following on social media for her content on body positivity, self-expression, and emotional wellness, was the daughter of television host Kim “Kuya Kim” Atienza and Philippine Eagle Foundation president Felicia Hung-Atienza. She was also the granddaughter of former Manila mayor Lito Atienza, making her a third-generation member of one of the country’s most prominent public families.

Despite her young age, Emman became a recognizable figure among Filipino Gen Z audiences for her raw and unfiltered approach to mental health, openly sharing her personal journey in hopes of breaking stigma and encouraging others to seek help.

Her digital presence extended beyond advocacy—she was also celebrated for her creativity, posting videos about fashion, visual art, and self-confidence that resonated across social media platforms.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
