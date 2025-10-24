TV host Kim Atienza's 19-year-old daughter Emman found dead in Los Angeles, family confirms the tragedy

In a statement released by the Atienza family, Emman was described as a compassionate young woman who “brought joy, laughter, and love” into the lives of those around her. Though not a public figure, Emman became known among family, friends, and online communities for her courage in sharing her personal mental health journey—a decision that helped many feel seen, understood, and less alone.

Dubai: Filipino television host Kim Atienza announced the sudden passing of his daughter, Emman , who was widely admired for her openness about mental health and her kindness toward others. According to reports, she was found dead at her home in Los Angeles.

Atienza, who gained a significant following on social media for her content on body positivity, self-expression, and emotional wellness, was the daughter of television host Kim “Kuya Kim” Atienza and Philippine Eagle Foundation president Felicia Hung-Atienza. She was also the granddaughter of former Manila mayor Lito Atienza, making her a third-generation member of one of the country’s most prominent public families.

As the Atienza family mourns their loss, they are asking the public to remember Emman not in grief alone, but in the way she lived: courageously, empathetically, and with a profound commitment to making others feel valued.

