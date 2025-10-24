TV host Kim Atienza's 19-year-old daughter Emman found dead in Los Angeles, family confirms the tragedy

Los Angeles County records indicate that the cause of death was ligature hanging
Dubai: Filipino television host Kim Atienza announced the sudden passing of his daughter, Emman, who was widely admired for her openness about mental health and her kindness toward others. According to reports, she was found dead at her home in Los Angeles.
In a statement released by the Atienza family, Emman was described as a compassionate young woman who “brought joy, laughter, and love” into the lives of those around her. Though not a public figure, Emman became known among family, friends, and online communities for her courage in sharing her personal mental health journey—a decision that helped many feel seen, understood, and less alone.
“Emman had a way of making people feel seen and heard, and she wasn’t afraid to share her own journey with mental health,” the family said. “Her authenticity helped so many feel less alone.”
The family’s message, signed by Kuya Kim, Feli, Jose, and Eliana, called upon the public to honor Emman’s legacy by living with more compassion and kindness—qualities they say defined her life.
As the Atienza family mourns their loss, they are asking the public to remember Emman not in grief alone, but in the way she lived: courageously, empathetically, and with a profound commitment to making others feel valued.
Emmanuelle “Emman” Atienza was a fierce, outspoken and sassy digital content creator who batted for mental health. She was also big on the lifestyle and fashion front.
Atienza, who gained a significant following on social media for her content on body positivity, self-expression, and emotional wellness, was the daughter of television host Kim “Kuya Kim” Atienza and Philippine Eagle Foundation president Felicia Hung-Atienza. She was also the granddaughter of former Manila mayor Lito Atienza, making her a third-generation member of one of the country’s most prominent public families.
Despite her young age, Emman became a recognizable figure among Filipino Gen Z audiences for her raw and unfiltered approach to mental health, openly sharing her personal journey in hopes of breaking stigma and encouraging others to seek help.
Her digital presence extended beyond advocacy—she was also celebrated for her creativity, posting videos about fashion, visual art, and self-confidence that resonated across social media platforms.
