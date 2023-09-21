After her successful memoir launch in Manila earlier this week, Filipino celebrity and author Pia Wurtzbach was spotted bringing her A-game at the Milan Fashion Week in Italy.
According to reports, the former Miss Universe attended the shows of star designers Onitsuka Tiger and Brunello Cucinelli. Her Instagram feed is filled with her latest outing. Here’s a look at the clothes she wore for each show.
Milan Fashion Week, which kicked off on Wednesday, opened with a flurry of shows, including a rainy visual spectacle by Diesel and supermodels taking in Fendi's latest collection.
Other designers including Cavalli, N. 21 and Antonio Marras debuted their newest collections.