Kathryn Bernardo’s wax figure to be unveiled at Madame Tussauds Hong Kong in 2026

She starred in 'Hello, Love, Again', the first Filipino film to gross over P1b worldwide

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
The countdown is over—Madame Tussauds Hong Kong is welcoming Kathryn Bernardo!
Instagram / madametussaudshongkong

Dubai: 'Phenomenal Box-Office Queen' Kathryn Bernardo will be the latest Filipino celebrity to be featured at Madame Tussauds Hong Kong, the museum announced on Wednesday, October 22.

In a social media post, the wax museum confirmed that Bernardo’s figure will be unveiled in 2026, recognizing her achievements and influence in Philippine cinema and across Asia.

“The countdown is over—Madame Tussauds Hong Kong is welcoming Kathryn Bernardo!” the post read. “Known as the ‘Phenomenal Box-Office Queen,’ she starred in the first Filipino film to hit one billion pesos globally. Her wax figure drops in 2026.”

Bernardo, 29, also announced the development on her Instagram page, posting, “The ‘Kath’ is finally out of the bag! So excited to finally share this with everyone. Thank you @madametussaudshongkong for this huge honor.”

The actress is expected to be the youngest Filipino to be immortalized in wax. She will join other Filipino figures featured in Madame Tussauds museums across Asia, including Manny Pacquiao, Pia Wurtzbach, Catriona Gray, Lea Salonga, and Anne Curtis.

Her upcoming wax figure marks a new milestone in her career following the success of “Hello, Love, Again,” the highly anticipated sequel to the 2019 hit Hello, Love, Goodbye. The film became the first Filipino movie to surpass P1 billion in worldwide gross, making history as the first to break the billion-peso barrier globally.

“It’s truly a dream come true to have my own wax figure,” Bernardo said. “I’m deeply thankful to the Madame Tussauds Hong Kong team for believing in me and making this happen.”

She added, “I can’t wait for my fans from around the world to see and meet my wax twin, especially in Hong Kong, which makes this milestone even more special.” Bernardo had her measurements taken for the figure last August.

Bernardo’s wax figure will be officially unveiled in 2026 at Madame Tussauds Hong Kong.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
