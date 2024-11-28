Manila: Hello, Love, Again, the highly anticipated sequel to the 2019 Hello, Love, Goodbye has soared past the Php1 billion mark at the global box office – raking in Php1.06 billion ($18 million) as of November 23, 2024.

This achievement cements the film as the first Filipino movie to break the billion-peso barrier worldwide.

A trail of box office milestones

The Cathy Garcia-Sampana-directed romantic drama opened to thunderous applause, earning Php85 million on its debut day, November 13.

It later shattered the single-day record with a staggering Php131 million on November 16 – the day supertyphoon Man-yi hit the eastern part of the country.

Expanding reach

These milestones catapulted the film into the US Top 10 box office, claiming the No. 8 spot and solidifying its place as the highest-grossing Filipino film of all time on November 22.

Beyond its commercial success, Hello, Love, Again received critical acclaim as the closing film at the Asian World Film Festival in Los Angeles, showcasing its artistic merit on an international stage.

Now entering its third week, the film has expanded its global footprint, with screenings in Hong Kong, Macau, and several European countries, including Austria, Finland, France, the UAE and the UK.

With over 900 cinemas worldwide (from the initial 500 screens) and an extended run in the Philippines, the film continues its box office reign, setting a new benchmark for Filipino films in the global market.

Modern story-telling

This latest installment cements Bernardo and Richards as icons of modern Filipino storytelling, with their performances striking an emotional chord with movie-goers everywhere.

With strong opening numbers and widespread acclaim, the film’s momentum shows no signs of slowing down.

The sequel continues to resonate with audiences, particularly Overseas Filipino Workers, who have always been at the heart of the story.