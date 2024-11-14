Spoiler alert: “Hello, Love, Again” has become a box-office hit. It has scooped up Php85 million during its Wednesday premiere across 500+ movie houses at home and abroad.

“Hello, Love, Again” is a sequel, which dropped after five years following the hit film “Hello, Love, Goodbye”.

It keeps its emotional core while injecting fresh elements, making it accessible to both returning fans and newcomers. (Disclosure: the wife dragged me to this screening, subtitled in English, while hurriedly telling the backstory of the original film, which I later watched at home).

Acting

In a display of raw emotion, Kathryn Bernardo shines as "Joy", a Filipina healthcare worker whose journey as an immigrant has forged a new kind of strength and maturity. Her portrayal is both tender and powerful, capturing the quiet resilience of someone who has faced countless battles far from home.

Opposite her, Alden Richards steps into the role of "Ethan", a man haunted by the echoes of a lost love and the bittersweet sting of newfound clarity. Richards delivers a masterful performance, embodying the struggle of a heart torn between past regrets and the hope of a second chance.

Their on-screen chemistry crackles with intensity — it's the kind of connection that only comes from years of shared experiences, and it’s impossible to look away. Joross Gamboa, Ruby Rodriguez, and Valerie Concepcion bring authenticity and life to the story, injecting humour and heartfelt moments with every scene.

Their performances add layers to the narrative, creating a rich tapestry of laughter, tears, and unforgettable lines that will linger long after the credits roll.

Plot

It first seemed predictable. The story picks up years after Joy's decision to leave for Canada, portraying the emotional complexities of rekindling a relationship scarred by time and distance.

Their reunion is stirring: they've evolved individually, and are now living different lives in a new setting.

The narrative, intertwined with the struggles of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), depicts the sacrifices involved in chasing dreams in faraway lands.

Cinematography

The film's visual storytelling captures the picturesque Canadian landscape, using it as a platform of the vast emotional distance between the characters.

The camera work effectively highlights the characters' isolation in a new setting, the role of gadgets, juxtaposed with moments that bring them closer.

The use of natural lighting in both urban and rural settings emphasises the film's theme of finding warmth and connection despite the cold, unfamiliar environment.

Cathy Garcia-Sampana, the director, masterfully captures the nuanced struggles of migrants — the burden of expectations, the longing for warmth, and bittersweet dreams realised.

Her direction magically transforms everyday scenes into emotional landscapes where silence speaks volumes, reflecting the inner turmoil of those caught between two worlds.

I thought some of the scenes dragged a little bit, and others may find it excessively sentimental – but what’s a Filipino flick without that?

An exploration

“Hello, Love, Again”, alongside the backstories woven into the main narrative, portrays a moving exploration of love, sacrifice, and personal growth. There's also the element of inner turmoil of those caught between two realities.

It goes beyond a typical romance. It’s a sob-happy-love story akin to earlier Filipino movies titled after the location cities, i.e. “Milan”, “Dubai” and “Barcelona”.

“Hello, Love, Again”, though, diverges with its own distinct moments – a playful portrayal of Filipino traits and the challenges intertwined with economic and social realities, enduring friendships, family values.

Hello, Love, Again (2024) The main cast of includes:



Kathryn Bernardo as Joy Marie Fabregas

Alden Richards as Ethan Del Rosario

Joross Gamboa

Valerie Concepcion

Jeffrey Tam

Director: Cathy Garcia-Sampana



The movie is a sequel to the 2019 hit "Hello, Love, Goodbye" and follows the characters Joy and Ethan as they navigate their relationship after reuniting in Canada following years of separation.



It’s also a crash course on Canadian immigration acronyms. And it appears the crew took pains to find local talents in Canada who gave it greater authenticity.

Overall, it captures the distinct themes that resonate with many – love and devotion, the longing for “tahanan” (home).

It pulls you into the heart of Filipino culture. Indeed, the movie dissected the etymology of the word, offering a profound glimpse into its soul. which leaves a sense of warmth and refuge.

You feel the weight of the storms that millions endure as they bravely seek to build a new life far from their homeland, carrying with them the echoes of tradition and the ache of longing.

It's a journey through resilience, identity, and the unbreakable spirit of those who strive to find a place to call home, even when home is an ocean away.

Home away from home

It also portrays the depth and passion fully alive among those involved in this project (the movie is a collaboration between Star Cinema and GMA, two of the country's biggest production houses).

I heard midnight screenings were held in various cinemas across the country. A friend had commented it’s best to watch this movie on the big screen, instead of Netflix – after a 5-year wait for the sequel, and out of respect for Filipino artistry.

It was my wife's idea to have this movie date with "KathDen". The theatre we went to was full, and the lady ahead of us who tried to booked her ticket for a Saturday screening was turned away.