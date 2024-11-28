Here is all you need to know.

What is the Mother of the Nation festival?

According to Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism, the festival celebrates, commemorates and honours the inspirational values of Her Highness Shaikha Fatima Bint Mubarak, Mother of the Nation, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation.

Since 2016, the festival has been organised each year, creating the perfect location for friends and family to gather and enjoy good food and fun outdoor activities.

What to expect at the festival

This year’s MOTN festival has a cosmic theme, with space-inspired art installations and festival rides.

In Al Ain, the Eid Al Etihad celebrations will also be held at the festival, with special concerts by Emirati artists.

On all festival dates, you can expect several activities and attractions, from movies in the park for children, to carnival rides, kids swings, a lava pool, kiddie trains, arcade games, art installations and different food options, with cuisines from all over the world.

Each location has different dates, and ticket prices vary slightly. However, in general, you can choose from either a general pass, that gives you access to the festival grounds, or special day or group passes.

Al Dhafra, November 28-December 2

In Al Dhafra, the festival will be held at the Al Mugheirah Bay, which is a waterfront location.

Ticket prices:

• Dh25 for general admission.

• Dh100 for a day pass, which gives you full-day access to the festival grounds, the Smash Room, carnival rides, and other attractions.

• Dh73.75 for a friends and family pass – general admission for a group of four.

Children under the age of four and senior residents above the age of 60 enter for free

Al Ain, November 28-December 2

Al Ain is also the official venue for the Eid Al Etihad celebrations, and the MOTN festival will be held at Al Ain Square.

Ticket prices:

• Dh25 for general admission.

• Dh100 for general admission and full day access to the Planet Inflatable obstacle course and slides.

• Dh75 for a friends and family pass – general admission for a group of four.

Children under the age of four and senior residents above the age of 60 enter for free

Abu Dhabi, December 6-31

The festival will be held for the longest stretch in Abu Dhabi city, with the corniche turning into a carnival ground.

Ticket prices:

• Dh30 for general admission.

• Dh150 for a day pass, which gives you full-day access to the festival grounds, the Out of this World Museum, the Five Nights at Freddy's experience, the Ninja Kidz Action Park, the 4x4 Track, carnival rides, the arcade, Augmented Games by Moment Factoryes, and other attractions.

• Dh450 for a friends and family pass – a day pass for a group of four, gives access to festival grounds, Five Nights and Freddy’s experience, the Ninja Kidz Action Park, the 4x4 Track, carnival rides, the arcade, and other attractions.

• Dh390 for a season pass – unlimited 26-day access for one. Includes access to Five Nights and Freddy’s experience, the Ninja Kidz Action Park, the 4x4 Track, carnival rides, the arcade and other attractions.

How to book tickets