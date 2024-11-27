Where can I find RVMs in the UAE?

These recycling machines are widely accessible, conveniently located across Abu Dhabi and Dubai in supermarkets, malls, parks, and residential communities. Here is a guide on all the recycling machines available in the UAE that can turn plastic waste intro rewards.

1. Free bus rides – Cycled Rewards app

In Abu Dhabi, you can take your old plastic bottles to a bus station and earn free bus rides.

Abu Dhabi Mobility (AD Mobility), in collaboration with the Environment Agency Abu Dhabi and Cycled Technologies, launched the recycling programme in 2022, to not only encourages sustainable practices but rewards residents with free bus rides for recycling plastic bottles.

Where to recycle

Smart recycling bins are located at:

• Abu Dhabi Central Bus Station

• Al Ain Bus Station

• Al Dhafra Main Bus Station (Zayed City)

You will also find bins in high-traffic areas like Yas Mall and various supermarkets.

Process

Using the ‘Cycled Rewards’ app, which is available for Apple and Android devices, you can collect points for recycling plastic bottles. Here’s the breakdown:

• Small bottle (600ml or less) = 1 point

• Large bottle (over 600ml) = 2 points

• Each point = 10 fils (10 points = Dh1).

Steps to get started:

• Download the ‘Cycled Rewards’ app.

• scan the QR code at a recycling bin.

• Deposit your bottles; your points will be tracked in the app.

• Link your personalised Hafilat card (available for Dh10) to your Emirates ID to redeem your points for bus fares.

Click here for a detailed guide.

Abu Dhabi Mobility (AD Mobility), the emirate's official transport authority, launched an incentive-based plastic bottle recycling initiative in 2022. Recently, two new recycling units were installed in Al Ain and Al Dhafr Image Credit: Abu Dhabi Media Office

2. Sparklo app in Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Beyond bus rides, reverse vending machines (RVMs) across Abu Dhabi and Dubai offer rewards like shopping discounts for recycling plastic bottles, aluminium cans, and metal tins.

These RVMs are by Sparklo, a global clean technology company and is mainly located in parks, malls, residential areas and major supermarkets in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, so they easily accessible to everyone.

Government agencies and authorities like Dubai Municipality, and the Environmental Agency Abu Dhabi (EAD) and Beeah and retail companies have partnered with these RVMs to put them in their retail locations.

Where to find it

• Parks

• Malls

• Residential areas

• Major supermarkets

There are over 100 of these RVMs located in the UAE, and you can find the nearest one by downloading the ‘Sparklo’ app, and going to the ‘Maps’ section. You will be able to see all the pinned locations of the machines tha you can use.

How does it work?

• Download the app and register with your mobile number.

• Locate the nearest recycling machine on the app.

• Scan the QR code on the machine through the app.

• Start dropping in your cans or plastic bottles.

• Exchange the rewards for discounts and promo codes.

A Reverse Vending Machine (RVM) used to recover plastic containers. Image Credit: Supplied

3. RECAPP

In Dubai and Abu Dhabi, you can find hundreds of ‘RECAPP’ RVMs allowing you to drop your plastic waste and in exchange get rewarded. You can recycle aluminium cans, metal tins and plastic bottles.

In 2023, the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) introduced 70 RVMs and 26 Smart Bins in areas like the Corniche, Abu Dhabi Airport, malls, and academic institutions. You can find a more detailed list of locations by visiting the ‘Recycling Map’ through this link: https://www.gorecapp.com/#home-map

How does it work?

• Download the ‘RECAPP’ app, and register an account with email and mobile number. Locate the nearest smart bin on the app.

• Once you are there, place your recyclables in the bags near the machine and scan the QR code on the bag through your app.

• Follow the instructions on the screen.

• Deposit your bags into the machine.

The app will track the points that you collect, which you can use to acquire vouchers on groceries, restaurants and shopping.

The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) has worked with RECAPP to deploy RVMs in prime locations with high footfall including malls, academic institutions, Abu Dhabi Corniche and other visitor attraction sites. Image Credit: WAM

4. Tadweer Rewards

The ‘Tadweer Rewards’ app by Abu Dhabi-based waste management and recycling services company also provides RVMs across the emirate, which accept plastic bottles, beverage containers and aluminium cans.

Open the ‘Tadweer Rewards’ app, and on the home page you will be able to see a map of all the machines located in Abu Dhabi. Some areas include Rabdan Park, Umm Al Emarat Park and Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

How does it work?

• Download the ‘Tadweer Rewards’ app and create an account.

• Locate the nearest RVM on the app.

• Once you are there, you will need to wave your hand over a sign asking you to do so.

• Insert the recyclable material.

• Scan the QR code on the bin with the app.

• After you drop the material, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) programme used in the machine will identify the type of item you have dropped and determine whether it is accepted or not. If it is, you will be prompted to scan the QR code on the screen and then you will receive the credits on the app. If it is not accepted, the item will be returned to you.