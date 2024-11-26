Websites

You can pay traffic fines online through these official websites:

• Ministry of Interior (MOI): moi.gov.ae

• Dubai Police: dubaipolice.gov.ae

• Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA): rta.gov.ae

Mobile apps

Several government apps are available for Apple, Android, and Huawei users.

1. Ministry of Interior (MOI) App

o Log in using your UAE Pass account.

o Select Traffic Fine Payment from the homepage.

o Enter your Traffic Code (TC), licence number, plate number, or Emirates ID, and tap Fines.

o Choose the fine(s) to pay, apply any available discount, and proceed to payment.

o Complete the process through the secure online payment gateway. A digital receipt will be provided.

2. TAMM App (Abu Dhabi)

o Download the TAMM app and log in with your UAE Pass.

o Navigate to Payments > Traffic Fines Payment.

o Linked car registration details allow you to view fines without additional input.

o Select the fines to pay and complete the transaction via the payment gateway.

In Abu Dhabi, if you pay your traffic fines early, you can get a 35 per cent discount, click here for the details.

3. Dubai Police app

o Open the app and scroll to Fine Inquiry and Payment.

o Search fines using:

 Vehicle plate number

 Traffic Code (TC) number

 Driving licence number

 Ticket number

o Select the fines to pay and complete the payment process.

If you have accumulated a lot traffic fines, Dubai Police offers the option to pay your fines in installments, click here to find out how: https://gulfnews.com/living-in-uae/transport/want-to-pay-your-dubai-traffic-fines-in-installments-heres-how-you-link-it-to-your-bank-account-1.1642172157433

4. Dubai Now app

o Log in with your UAE Pass.

o The app will automatically detect linked fines under the Driving category.

o Select and pay fines securely through the platform.

5. RTA App

o Log in with your UAE Pass.

o View fines under the Fines section, including details like date and location.

o Select the fine(s) to pay using a credit card or e-wallet.

Police stations and traffic departments

If you encounter issues with paying your traffic fines or have specific questions, you can visit the following police stations for assistance.

Abu Dhabi Police

Comprehensive police stations across Abu Dhabi provide support for traffic fine payments and related queries.

• Khalidya Comprehensive Police Station

• Sha’abya Comprehensive Police Station

• Al-Madina Comprehensive Police Station

• Beni Yas Comprehensive Police Station

• Musafah Comprehensive Police Station

• Al-Rahba Comprehensive Police Station

• Khalifa Comprehensive Police Station

• Al-Mur’abaa Comprehensive Police Station

• Al-Jimmy Comprehensive Police Station

• Al-Sanaya Comprehensive Police Station

• Al-Maqam Comprehensive Police Station

• Zakhir Comprehensive Police Station

• Madinat Zayed Comprehensive Police Station

• Royais Comprehensive Police Station

Dubai Police

Dubai residents can visit the following stations to address traffic-related issues:

• Al Qusais Police Station

• Ports Police Station

• Barsha Police Station

Smart Police Stations (SPS)

Dubai also offers Smart Police Stations, which are fully digitised, available 24/7, and conveniently located across the city like Arabian Ranches, City Walk, Dubai Silicon Oasis and Al Nahda, click here to find out the locations.

These stations provide self-service options for various police services without requiring physical interaction, making them ideal for privacy-conscious individuals.

You can pay traffic fines at self-service machines in these locations. Be sure to bring your Emirates ID and driving licence for verification.

Sharjah Police

Sharjah residents can visit these comprehensive police stations to settle fines or resolve traffic issues:

• Al Buhairah Comprehensive Police Station

• Al Gharb Comprehensive Police Station

• Wasit Comprehensive Police Station

• Industrial Area Comprehensive Police Station

• Al Hamriya Comprehensive Police Station

• Al Sajja Comprehensive Police Station

• Al Dhaid Comprehensive Police Station

• Al Madam Police Station

• Maleeha Police Station

• Al Thameed Police Station

• Al Batayh Police Station

• Khor Fakkan Comprehensive Police Station

• Al Nahwah Police Station

• Kalba Comprehensive Police Station

• Wadi Al Helu Police Station

• Dibba Al Hisn Comprehensive Police Station

• University City Comprehensive Police Station

• Al Suyoh Comprehensive Police Station

Ajman Police

In Ajman, traffic fines, black points, and vehicle impoundment fees can be paid at the Traffic and Patrol Department in Al Hamdiya 1.

Timings:

• Monday to Thursday: 7:00 am – 8:00 pm

• Friday: 7:30 am – 12:00 pm and 3:00 pm – 7:30 pm

Ras Al Khaimah Police

For Ras Al Khaimah residents, visit the Traffic and Licensing Services Centre in Khalifa Bin Zayed City.

Timings:

• Monday to Thursday: 7:30 am – 3:30 pm

• Friday: 7:30 am – 12:00 pm

Umm Al Quwain Police

The Traffic and Licensing Centre in Umm Al Quwain is open for residents to settle fines.

Timings:

• Monday to Thursday: 7:30 am – 3:30 pm

• Friday: 7:30 am – 12:00 pm

Fujairah Police

In Fujairah, fines can be paid at the Traffic and Licensing Services Centre.

Timings:

• Monday to Thursday: 7:30 am – 3:30 pm

• Friday: 7:30 am – 12:00 pm

By visiting these stations, you can resolve any traffic fine issues or seek further clarification from police officers when necessary.

Smart kiosks and self-service payment machines

Available across malls, petrol stations, and public transport hubs, these kiosks allow for fine payments. Examples include:

• Sahl Devices in Abu Dhabi and other emirates.

• MBME Machines in malls.

• RTA Smart Kiosks at Customer Happiness Centres (for example in Al Barsha and Deira).

• Dubai Police Payment Machines at malls and Smart Police Stations.

Police call centers

The following phone numbers are for each police department in the UAE and are the non-emergency lines which are designated to handle queries:

• Abu Dhabi Police – 8003333

• Dubai Police – 901

• Sharjah Police – 901

• Ajman Police – 901

• Ras Al Khaimah – 901

• Umm Al Quwain – 901

• Fujairah – 09 2051100

Banks and Exchange Houses