Dubai: Even the best drivers can make mistakes but did you know that some violations can add black points to your licence? These points can lead to licence suspension, or even confiscation, in more serious cases.
So, first let’s take a look at how you can check your driving record for any black points you may have on your file.
A black point is issued on the driver’s licence. A motorist can get anywhere between four to a maximum of 24 black points. If there is a violation committed after a driver has 24 black points, the case is transferred to the UAE courts, with the licence being confiscated or suspended.
How to check black points on your driving licence
Each ticket that is issued to you has details of the amount of fine that you need to pay and the black points you may have received. But if you want to know the accumulated number of black points on your licence, here’s how you can find out.
For Dubai licence holders
• Download the ‘Dubai Police’ app from the Apple App store or the Google Play store and log in using your UAE Pass.
• Once you sign in using your UAE Pass, you will be able to see your profile picture on the top right corner of the screen.
• Tap on the picture and you will see your personal dashboard, with the option to toggle between ‘Personal’ and ‘traffic’. Tap on ‘traffic’, and you will see a summary of your traffic file, including the total number of tickets on your file, the number of black points on it and the total amount of fines you need to pay.
Alternatively, you can also call the Dubai Police non-emergency hotline – 901, and follow these steps:
• Select 2 for traffic services
• Then, select 4 to enquire about black points
• Enter your driving licence number.
The system will then inform you of how many black points you have on the licence.
For Abu Dhabi licence holders
• Download the ‘Tamm’ app from the Apple App store or the Google Play store and log in using your UAE Pass.
• Select the ‘My Tamm’ option from the menu on the bottom of the screen.
• Scroll down till you see the ‘My vehicles’ widget.
• You will see some widgets under the ‘dashboard’ section. Swipe left and you will see the ‘Black points’ widget, on which you will be able to see the number of black points on your file.
For Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, Umm Al Quwain and Fujairah licence holders
• Download the Ministry of Interior app ‘MOI UAE’, which is available for Apple and Android devices.
• Log in using your UAE Pass account.
• On the home screen you will see a widget that provides a summary of your traffic file including the total number of black points on your file.
What is the maximum number of black points I can get
24
If there is a violation after a driver has 24 black points, the case will be decided on by the court. The licence may then be confiscated or suspended.
Black points on your licence expire after one year of the violation being committed
Can I reduce the black points on my file?
You can attend a traffic training course offered by Dubai and Abu Dhabi Police, which will help you take eight black points off your file. The classes are free of cost and are held at the traffic department branches in each emirate. For more details on the training course offered in Dubai, click here, and for the course that helps you reduce traffic points in Abu Dhabi, click here.
Which violations get you the highest black points?
Here is a breakdown of all the traffic violations that can get you black points as per the Ministerial Resolution No. (178) for the year 2017 on Rules and Procedures of Traffic Control. It is important to note that the violations listed below are only for light motor vehicles, and not for heavy vehicles or motorcycles.
Using the vehicle in carrying and transporting passengers without permission
24 black points
Dh3,000 fine and vehicle impounded for 30 days
Using the vehicle in carrying inflammable or hazardous materials without permission
24 black points
Dh3,000 fine and vehicle impounded for 60 days
Causing a serious accident or injuries
23 black points
Fine decided by court and vehicle impounded for 30 days
Driving a vehicle without plates
23 black points
Dh3,000 fine and vehicle confiscated for 90 days
Exceeding the maximum speed limit by more than 80 km/hour
23 black points
Dh3,000 fine and vehicle confiscated for 60 days
Driving a vehicle in a way that jeopardises the driver or others’ lives or their safety or security
23 black points
Dh2,000 fine and vehicle confiscated for 60 days
Driving a vehicle in a way that may cause damage to the public and private facilities
23 black points
Dh2,000 fine and vehicle confiscated for 60 days
Driving under the influence of alcohol
23 black points
Fine decided by court and vehicle confiscated for 60 days
Exceeding the maximum speed limit by more than 60 km/hour
12 black points
Dh2,000 fine and vehicle confiscated for 30 days
Crossing red light for light vehicles
12 black points
Dh1,000 fine and vehicle confiscated for 30 days
Modifying the vehicle’s engine or the chassis without permission
12 black points
Dh1,000 fine and vehicle confiscated for 30 days
Crossing red light for motorcycles
12 black points
Dh1,000 fine and vehicle confiscated for 30 days
Running away from the traffic policeman
12 black points
Dh800 fine and vehicle impounded for 30 days
Driving a noisy vehicle
12 black points
Dh2,000 fine
Driving a vehicle with a driving licence issued for another vehicle category
12 black points
Dh400 fine
Entering the vehicle into a prohibited area
8 black points
Dh1,000 fine and vehicle confiscated for 7 days
Hit and run in minor accidents
8 black points
Dh500 fine and vehicle impounded for seven days
Exceeding the maximum speed limit by no more than 60 km/hour
6 black points
Dh1,500 fine and vehicle confiscated for 15 days
Driving a vehicle that causes pollution
6 black points
Dh1,000 fine
Throwing waste from your vehicle onto the road
6 black points
Dh1,000 fine
Entering a road in a dangerous way
6 black points
Dh600 fine
Overtaking incorrectly
6 black points
Dh600 fine
Overtaking using the road shoulder
6 black points
Dh1,000 fine
Parking in front of fire hydrants
6 black points
Dh1,000 fine
Parking in the spaces allocated for people with special needs
6 black points
Dh1,000 fine
Stopping in the middle of the road without a justified reason
6 black points
Dh1,000 fine
Not giving way or priority to emergency vehicles, ambulances, police cars or official convoys
6 black points
Dh1,000 fine
Not giving priority to pedestrians on pedestrian crossings
6 black points
Dh500 fine
If the lights of the vehicle are not working
6 black points
Dh400 fine
Sudden deviation of the vehicle
4 black points
Dh1,000 fine
Transporting passengers in a vehicle not designated for it
4 black points
Dh1,000 fine
Using the mobile phone while driving
4 black points
Dh800 fine
Being distracted by anything while driving
4 black points
Dh800 fine
Using the vehicles in marches without permission or in unauthorised situations
4 black points
Dh500 fine and vehicle impounded for 15 days
Driving the vehicle against the traffic direction
4 black points
Dh600 fine and vehicle confiscated for seven days
Driving with expired tyres
4 black points
Dh500 fine, vehicle impounded for seven days
Driving a vehicle with expired driving licence
4 black points
Dh500 fine, vehicle impounded for seven days
Driving a vehicle with an expired registration
4 black points
Dh500 fine, vehicle impounded for seven days if the registration expired over three months ago
Driving a vehicle without insurance
4 black points
Dh500 fine, vehicle impounded for seven days
Driving unlicensed vehicle from the traffic department
4 black points
Dh500 fine, vehicle impounded for seven days
Reversing in a dangerous way
4 black points
Dh500 fine
Rider failing to wear the helmet when driving a motorcycle
4 black points
Dh500 fine
Taking a u-turn from undesignated areas
4 black points
Dh500 fine
Taking a wrong turn with the vehicle
4 black points
Dh500 fine
Driving at night without lights
4 black points
Dh500 fine
Driving in foggy weather without lights
4 black points
Dh500 fine
Driving in foggy weather in violation of the relevant authority’s instructions
4 black points
Dh500 fine
Loading the light vehicle in a way that endangers others
4 black points
Dh500 fine
Loading the light vehicle in a way that endangers the road
4 black points
Dh500 fine
Overloading a light vehicle or unsecured items loaded onto a light vehicle
4 black points
Dh500 fine
Using the horn or the vehicle radio in a disturbing way
4 black points
Dh400 fine
Driving the vehicle in residential areas or around educational institutions or hospitals in a way that endangers others
4 black points
Dh400 fine
Driver failing to wear the seat belt
4 black points
Dh400 fine
Failure to leave safe distance when driving behind other vehicles
4 black points
Dh400 fine
Not following the instructions of the traffic policeman
4 black points
Dh400 fine
Entering the road without ensuring that the way is clear
4 black points
Dh400 fine
Using vehicles for purposes other than what they are designated for
4 black points
Dh300 fine
In case the vehicle’s indicator lights are not working
2 black points
Dh400 fine
The brake lights are not working
2 black points
Dh400 fine