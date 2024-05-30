WHAT ARE BLACK POINTS? Black points, or traffic points, are a penalty that is issued against some traffic violations. While some violations, like driving slightly over the speed limit or parking incorrectly can lead to monetary fines, behaviour that is more dangerous can lead to black points also being imposed.

A black point is issued on the driver’s licence. A motorist can get anywhere between four to a maximum of 24 black points. If there is a violation committed after a driver has 24 black points, the case is transferred to the UAE courts, with the licence being confiscated or suspended.

How to check black points on your driving licence

Each ticket that is issued to you has details of the amount of fine that you need to pay and the black points you may have received. But if you want to know the accumulated number of black points on your licence, here’s how you can find out.

For Dubai licence holders

• Download the ‘Dubai Police’ app from the Apple App store or the Google Play store and log in using your UAE Pass.

• Once you sign in using your UAE Pass, you will be able to see your profile picture on the top right corner of the screen.

• Tap on the picture and you will see your personal dashboard, with the option to toggle between ‘Personal’ and ‘traffic’. Tap on ‘traffic’, and you will see a summary of your traffic file, including the total number of tickets on your file, the number of black points on it and the total amount of fines you need to pay.

Alternatively, you can also call the Dubai Police non-emergency hotline – 901, and follow these steps:

• Select 2 for traffic services

• Then, select 4 to enquire about black points

• Enter your driving licence number.

The system will then inform you of how many black points you have on the licence.

For Abu Dhabi licence holders

• Download the ‘Tamm’ app from the Apple App store or the Google Play store and log in using your UAE Pass.

• Select the ‘My Tamm’ option from the menu on the bottom of the screen.

• Scroll down till you see the ‘My vehicles’ widget.

• You will see some widgets under the ‘dashboard’ section. Swipe left and you will see the ‘Black points’ widget, on which you will be able to see the number of black points on your file.

For Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, Umm Al Quwain and Fujairah licence holders

• Download the Ministry of Interior app ‘MOI UAE’, which is available for Apple and Android devices.

• Log in using your UAE Pass account.

• On the home screen you will see a widget that provides a summary of your traffic file including the total number of black points on your file.

What is the maximum number of black points I can get

24

If there is a violation after a driver has 24 black points, the case will be decided on by the court. The licence may then be confiscated or suspended.

Black points on your licence expire after one year of the violation being committed

Can I reduce the black points on my file?

You can attend a traffic training course offered by Dubai and Abu Dhabi Police, which will help you take eight black points off your file. The classes are free of cost and are held at the traffic department branches in each emirate. For more details on the training course offered in Dubai, click here, and for the course that helps you reduce traffic points in Abu Dhabi, click here.

Which violations get you the highest black points?

Here is a breakdown of all the traffic violations that can get you black points as per the Ministerial Resolution No. (178) for the year 2017 on Rules and Procedures of Traffic Control. It is important to note that the violations listed below are only for light motor vehicles, and not for heavy vehicles or motorcycles.

Using the vehicle in carrying and transporting passengers without permission

24 black points

Dh3,000 fine and vehicle impounded for 30 days



Using the vehicle in carrying inflammable or hazardous materials without permission

24 black points

Dh3,000 fine and vehicle impounded for 60 days



Causing a serious accident or injuries

23 black points

Fine decided by court and vehicle impounded for 30 days



Driving a vehicle without plates

23 black points

Dh3,000 fine and vehicle confiscated for 90 days



Exceeding the maximum speed limit by more than 80 km/hour

23 black points

Dh3,000 fine and vehicle confiscated for 60 days



Driving a vehicle in a way that jeopardises the driver or others’ lives or their safety or security

23 black points

Dh2,000 fine and vehicle confiscated for 60 days



Driving a vehicle in a way that may cause damage to the public and private facilities

23 black points

Dh2,000 fine and vehicle confiscated for 60 days



Driving under the influence of alcohol

23 black points

Fine decided by court and vehicle confiscated for 60 days



Exceeding the maximum speed limit by more than 60 km/hour

12 black points

Dh2,000 fine and vehicle confiscated for 30 days



Crossing red light for light vehicles

12 black points

Dh1,000 fine and vehicle confiscated for 30 days



Modifying the vehicle’s engine or the chassis without permission

12 black points

Dh1,000 fine and vehicle confiscated for 30 days

Crossing red light for motorcycles

12 black points

Dh1,000 fine and vehicle confiscated for 30 days



Running away from the traffic policeman

12 black points

Dh800 fine and vehicle impounded for 30 days



Driving a noisy vehicle

12 black points

Dh2,000 fine



Driving a vehicle with a driving licence issued for another vehicle category

12 black points

Dh400 fine



Entering the vehicle into a prohibited area

8 black points

Dh1,000 fine and vehicle confiscated for 7 days



Hit and run in minor accidents

8 black points

Dh500 fine and vehicle impounded for seven days



Exceeding the maximum speed limit by no more than 60 km/hour

6 black points

Dh1,500 fine and vehicle confiscated for 15 days



Driving a vehicle that causes pollution

6 black points

Dh1,000 fine



Throwing waste from your vehicle onto the road

6 black points

Dh1,000 fine



Entering a road in a dangerous way

6 black points

Dh600 fine



Overtaking incorrectly

6 black points

Dh600 fine



Overtaking using the road shoulder

6 black points

Dh1,000 fine

Parking in front of fire hydrants

6 black points

Dh1,000 fine



Parking in the spaces allocated for people with special needs

6 black points

Dh1,000 fine



Stopping in the middle of the road without a justified reason

6 black points

Dh1,000 fine



Not giving way or priority to emergency vehicles, ambulances, police cars or official convoys

6 black points

Dh1,000 fine



Not giving priority to pedestrians on pedestrian crossings

6 black points

Dh500 fine



If the lights of the vehicle are not working

6 black points

Dh400 fine



Sudden deviation of the vehicle

4 black points

Dh1,000 fine



Transporting passengers in a vehicle not designated for it

4 black points

Dh1,000 fine



Using the mobile phone while driving

4 black points

Dh800 fine

Being distracted by anything while driving

4 black points

Dh800 fine



Using the vehicles in marches without permission or in unauthorised situations

4 black points

Dh500 fine and vehicle impounded for 15 days



Driving the vehicle against the traffic direction

4 black points

Dh600 fine and vehicle confiscated for seven days



Driving with expired tyres

4 black points

Dh500 fine, vehicle impounded for seven days



Driving a vehicle with expired driving licence

4 black points

Dh500 fine, vehicle impounded for seven days



Driving a vehicle with an expired registration

4 black points

Dh500 fine, vehicle impounded for seven days if the registration expired over three months ago



Driving a vehicle without insurance

4 black points

Dh500 fine, vehicle impounded for seven days

Driving unlicensed vehicle from the traffic department

4 black points

Dh500 fine, vehicle impounded for seven days



Reversing in a dangerous way

4 black points

Dh500 fine



Rider failing to wear the helmet when driving a motorcycle

4 black points

Dh500 fine



Taking a u-turn from undesignated areas

4 black points

Dh500 fine



Taking a wrong turn with the vehicle

4 black points

Dh500 fine



Driving at night without lights

4 black points

Dh500 fine



Driving in foggy weather without lights

4 black points

Dh500 fine