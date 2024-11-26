If you need to install surveillance cameras in and around your home in Abu Dhabi, there are some basic tips that you should follow, to ensure that you are able to cover important areas in your accommodation, your data remains safe and that you do not violate any rules and laws of the UAE.

Abu Dhabi Police shared an awareness message on its official social media channels on November 22, asking residents to follow important tips when installing closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras at home.

Which area should the cameras cover?

According to Abu Dhabi police, the main recommended areas to cover in homes are:

1. Entrances and exits of the house

2. Vehicle parking areas

3. Storge rooms

4. Children’s play areas

5. The outdoor perimeter of the house

How to pick a company

If you need the cameras installed by a professional, make sure to first check if the company is licensed by the authorities for the installation and maintenance of surveillance. You can request the establishment directly, to provide their credentials, or check the website of the Monitoring and Control Centre in Abu Dhabi - mcc.gov.ae/licensed-companies

Features to choose in your surveillance camera

Select cameras that support the following features:

• Remote access to phone

• Night vision feature

• Motion detector function

How to set up cameras

Abu Dhabi Police also advised people to follow these tips when it comes to setting up your camera:

Ensure the camera’s field of view is set in a way that it captures the widest area of space that you want covered.

Keep the credentials of the CCTV system private.

Perform regular maintenance on the system to ensure its continuous operation.

Keep the system equipment in a secure location to avoid it being tampered with.

Avoid covering private locations in the home and respect the privacy of neighbouring homes.

Don’t share footage on social media