How does carbon monoxide poisoning occur in cars?

According to Dubai Police, carbon monoxide is a lethal gas that can infiltrate your car and cause death within 45 minutes. This can happen if you sleep in the car with the air-conditioning on or leave the engine running for long, as it is in an enclosed space, like a parking garage. Carbon monoxide rapidly contaminates the bloodstream, and it is difficult to detect since it is both colourless and odourless.

Other situations where you risk of carbon monoxide poisoning

Carbon monoxide poisoning can also occur in the following situations:

- if there are issues with the exhaust system

- unauthorised modifications have been made to the exhaust system, which are sometimes done to boost the vehicle's power or sound.

- If you have an old vehicle that is poorly maintained

All the conditions listed above allow toxic gases to leak into the car through the ventilation or air conditioning system.

How to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning in cars

According to Dubai Police, here is what you should do:

1. Never leave the car running while you sleep with the windows shut.

2. Make sure the exhaust system is in good condition and has not been altered and your vehicles go through regular maintenance.