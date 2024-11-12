Here’s how you can use it.

1. Download the ‘MOI UAE’ app, which is available for Apple and Android devices.

2. Log in using your UAE Pass and go to ‘services’.

3. Under ‘police services’, select ‘Issuance of a clear criminal record certificate’.

4. You will then be asked to fill out a form, where you will need to specify whether you wish to use the certificate in the UAE, or in another country, and the specific purpose (immigration, work, study etc.).

5. Make the payment (Dh100) and select whether you would like to get the certificate couriered to you, issued digitally or if you wish to collect it in person. If you choose the ‘in-person’ option, you would need to go to the Federal Criminal Police at the Ministry of Interior or a police station to collect it.

The certificate is normally issued within 24 hours.

Cost: Dh100

I’m no longer in the UAE

Even if you are no longer a UAE resident, and need to get a police clearance certificate issued, that is also possible. According to the Ministry of Interior, a relative or friend of a former resident can submit the request through the General Directorate of the Federal Criminal Police at the Ministry of Interior or the General Department of Criminal Security at the Ministry of Interior by submitting a copy of the passport, the old residence permit, a copy of the Emirates ID and two personal photos of the person concerned.