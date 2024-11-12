Dubai: Whether you are applying for a visit visa to a country you have never visited before, or getting your paperwork sorted for a new business venture, you may at times be required to present a police clearance certificate.
The UAE’s Ministry of Interior provides an easy-to-use online service, which you can use to get your clearance certificate issued within 24 hours, if you are a resident of Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah or Umm Al Quwain.
Here’s how you can use it.
1. Download the ‘MOI UAE’ app, which is available for Apple and Android devices.
2. Log in using your UAE Pass and go to ‘services’.
3. Under ‘police services’, select ‘Issuance of a clear criminal record certificate’.
4. You will then be asked to fill out a form, where you will need to specify whether you wish to use the certificate in the UAE, or in another country, and the specific purpose (immigration, work, study etc.).
5. Make the payment (Dh100) and select whether you would like to get the certificate couriered to you, issued digitally or if you wish to collect it in person. If you choose the ‘in-person’ option, you would need to go to the Federal Criminal Police at the Ministry of Interior or a police station to collect it.
The certificate is normally issued within 24 hours.
Cost: Dh100
I’m no longer in the UAE
Even if you are no longer a UAE resident, and need to get a police clearance certificate issued, that is also possible. According to the Ministry of Interior, a relative or friend of a former resident can submit the request through the General Directorate of the Federal Criminal Police at the Ministry of Interior or the General Department of Criminal Security at the Ministry of Interior by submitting a copy of the passport, the old residence permit, a copy of the Emirates ID and two personal photos of the person concerned.
If you are a Dubai resident, you would need to apply for a Police Clearance Certificate through Dubai Police. Click here to find out how.