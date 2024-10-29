What is Smart Home Security?

Smart Home Security is the UAE's first and only 24/7 monitored home security system that integrates directly with Dubai Police. With cameras, sensors, and motion detectors, it provides residents with enhanced protection against intrusions, creating a safer home environment.

How does it work?

Once the system is installed, its smart sensors and cameras monitor for any suspicious activity, sending real-time alerts to a round-the-clock monitoring station. Should a potential threat be detected, the monitoring team promptly notifies Dubai Police, ensuring a rapid response. Every alert undergoes verification by e& command centres before being forwarded to Dubai Police for emergency action.

Where can I purchase it?

To purchase the package, visit the official Dubai Police Home Security website - homesecurity.dubaipolice.gov.ae. Here’s a quick guide to signing up:

1. Visit the website - homesecurity.dubaipolice.gov.ae and select Login.

2. Click ‘Register’ to create an account. Enter your mobile number, verification code, full name, email address, Emirates ID (also upload a copy of both sides of the Emirates ID), and create a password.

3. Enter your address or simply input your Makani number.

4. Add a secondary contact.

5. Select your package. A detailed breakdown of costs and charges will appear. Agree to the terms, then settle the payment online using a debit or credit card.

Once payment is confirmed, you will be notified of your installation date and time.

How is the system installed?

Once purchased, certified technicians will install the system, ensuring optimal device placement for full coverage. The system is linked to a 24/7 monitoring centre for continuous oversight and instant alert verification.

The package includes comprehensive maintenance support for five years, with routine checks and repairs handled by the technicians. This warranty ensures your system remains fully operational and effective.

What if I receive an alert?

If you receive an alert on the app, simply follow the instructions provided by the monitoring team. They will advise you on the appropriate steps you need to take.

How much does it cost?

To purchase the home security system, select a plan and pay in instalments. The cost covers installation, 24/7 monitoring, and ongoing maintenance and support. Available plans include:

• One-year package – Dh311 (plus Dh261.45 upfront charges)

• Three-year package – Dh147 (plus Dh261.45 upfront charges)

• One-time package – Dh3,261.30

All packages include five per cent Value Added Tax (VAT).

Upfront charges - These costs cover device installation by certified professionals, continuous monitoring, and ongoing maintenance for consistent security.

What’s included in the package?

• Motion detectors – These detectors provide real-time alerts in response to any unusual movements within your home. Equipped with advanced sensors, they distinguish between routine activities and potential threats, minimising false alarms.

• Door and window sensors – Discreetly installed on entry points, these sensors detect any unauthorised openings and immediately trigger an alert to the 24/7 monitoring centre, helping to secure your home’s perimeter.