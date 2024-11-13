Dubai: Don’t hesitate to report blackmail, as your call protects you and others. In a recent awareness post on its social media channels, the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) helped online users understand what to do if they are facing situations of cyberextortion, with seven clearly laid out steps.

In the post, titled, ‘What should I do if I am a victim of cyber extortion?’, the department shared the following tips on what people should do if they are contacted by an online user trying to extort them:

1. Do not try to convince the perpetrator to carry out his or her threat.

2. Do not comply with his or her demands or respond to him or her.

3. Save all threatening messages and personal content related to the blackmail.

4. Consult with people close to you to provide support and advice.

5. Prevent the perpetrator from following your accounts by blocking him or her. Also, change all your account passwords.

6. Take it seriously when your child tells you that he or she is being blackmailed.

7. Do not remain silent and report to the authorities through the safety hotline – 800 2626.

The 800 2626 number is the Aman service hotline by Abu Dhabi Police. Launched in 2009, the service operates round the clock to allow people an opportunity to provide information related to areas like security, community, traffic, etc., which would contribute to detecting and reducing crime. It guarantees that the identity of the person providing the information is kept confidential and helps in raising security awareness and promoting safety and security in the UAE.