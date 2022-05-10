Dubai: If you are being blackmailed in Dubai, you can report it anonymously.

Authorities have launched a new awareness campaign #WeGotYourBack on social media urging members of the public not to hesitate reporting cybercrimes involving blackmail and extortion.

Aimed to educate young people, parents and educational institutions, the campaign’s messages are conveyed in multiple languages such as Urdu, Chinese, Russian and Tagalog.

Digital Dubai has joined hands with the Al Ameen Service of Dubai Police, which provides safe and confidential communication channels to citizens, residents and visitors, to launch the campaign under the slogan “We got your back.”

“As part of Digital Dubai’s efforts to support social prosperity and improve living standards, we join forces with Al Ameen Service to address issues ranging from reporting cybercrime, blackmail or matters related to security and social services,” Digital Dubai has announced.

How to report

The campaign aims to raise awareness and educate all segments of society to reach out to Al Ameen Service as a direct and confidential channel of communication to community members in Dubai.

The campaign collaboration aims to educate public through awareness on reaching out for help as well as raise to awareness on the latest trends of scams and fraud.

Awareness materials in multiple languages are being released, urging people to report such matters to Al Ameen through its toll free number 8004444.

First theme

The first theme of the #WeGotYourBack social media campaign is dedicated to raise awareness on blackmailing and encourages victims to report such incidents to Al Ameen Service, ensuring taking into account the highest level of confidentiality and privacy of the complainant.

As part of the campaign, the authorities also released a fictional video that depicts a scenario in which an 18-year-old woman calls up Al Ameen to report about a man blackmailing her with her photos. The Al Ameen official who answers her call is heard reassuring her that her details would remain confidential and she did the right thing by reaching out to the service.

“Don’t hesitate to report blackmailing,” the awareness video says.

Disclaimer

“The fictional scenario published of a phone conversation between a young victim of blackmail calling Al Ameen Service hotline is portrayed for awareness purposes highlighting that the fictional dialogue may not accurately represent the reporting process at Al Ameen Service as Al Ameen does not reveal any information about its callers,” the authorities said in a disclaimer.

Social media posts created for the campaign advise victims not to hesitate to report blackmail. It advises victims of blackmail not to give the blackmailer a chance to reach to them as the consequences of responding to their threats in all its forms may worsen things, as well as to remember to immediately block the blackmailer from social media accounts and change passwords for email and all online accounts.