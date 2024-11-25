Dubai: The decorations are up – from the malls to roads, public parks and even your neighbour’s balcony – the UAE’s flag can be seen waving everywhere as the country gears up for the 53rd Eid Al Etihad celebration.

The public holiday will also be a long weekend for UAE residents, and if you are still planning on how you can be a part of the Eid Al Etihad celebrations, here are all the parades, fireworks, cultural shows and events that have been announced across the UAE.

Al Ain – Official venue of Eid Al Etihad ceremony

You can plan a trip to Al Ain, to witness the official ceremony in person, at the Mother of the Nation festival at Al Ain Square. If you aren’t able to make it, you can still watch the live broadcast on December 2, as the ceremony will be streamed across the UAE, from local television channels, to the official Eid Al Etihad website and YouTube channels, and even in cinemas and public areas.

Mother of the Nation festival

The festival will provide a festive atmosphere, fireworks, concerts and fun activities, celebrating the authentic history, ancient culture and rich heritage of the UAE. Image Credit: WAM

The Mother of the Nation festival will also have special celebrations on December 1 and 2 to mark Eid Al Etihad, including a fireworks display on December 2, and concerts by Emirati artists.

Ticket prices: Dh25 for adults

Timings: 4pm to 12am

Military parade – December 14

The Ministry of Defence will also organise the 10th edition of Union Fortress 10 military parade at Al Ain International Airport on Saturday, December 14, inviting the public to be part of the celebration.

Also read Public invited to watch UAE’s military parade Union Fortress 10 at Al Ain International Airport

Dubai

There is a whole list of events planned in Dubai for this year’s Eid Al Etihad, from fireworks and concerts to dance festivals, immersive art experiences and cultural shows.

Celebrations start from Thursday, November 28 and will be held till the last day of the public holida – December 3, with performances by international artists such as Stormzy, Amr Diab, and The Streets.

Fireworks locations and timings

Dubai’s skyline will light up with fireworks displays throughout the Eid Al Etihad weekend. These are the locations and timings:

December 1: Bluewaters Island and The Beach, JBR at 8pm

December 2: Hatta at 8pm and Dubai Festival City Mall at 9.10pm

December 3: Al Seef at 9pm

Global Village will have fireworks on all three days at 9pm.

Abu Dhabi

Yas Marina Circuit, December 2

From a car parade to karting competition and fireworks, the Yas Marina Circuit will have several family friendly events and activities. Entry is free but you can register yourself to win prizes by visiting - https://www.yasmarinacircuit.com/en/eid-al-etihad-celebration/registration

Timings: 4 to 10pm

Sharjah

Sharjah National Park, November 21 to December 2

Celebrations have already begun at the largest park in Sharjah, where performances, competitions and educational workshops have been planned for the 10 days leading up to December 2.

Ticket prices: Dh6 for adults

Traditional parade, November 28-30

The streets of Sharjah will also witness traditional parades leading up to Eid Al Etihad, with horses, classic cars, tourist buses, folk performers and traditional dance groups celebrating the UAE’s heritage and culture.

Ras Al Khaimah

Parade at Al Qawasim corniche, December 1

A special parade by Ras Al Khaimah police will be organised along the Al Qawasim Corniche.

Timings: 4pm

Fujairah

Fujairah Corniche, December 2-3

Traditional and cultural celebrations will be held along the Fujairah Corniche, with several family-friendly activities, where you will get to learn more about the enduring values that form the foundation of the Union.

Timings: 5 - 11pm

Fujairah Fishermen’s Association celebrations – November 29

Marine boats, traditional performances and poetry – this special celebration in Fujairah will give you a glimpse into the fishing culture in the UAE. There are artistic displays and sporting activities planned for this event, which can be a great way to start the long weekend.